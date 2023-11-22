Father ‘broken’ after 12-year-old twins murdered by Hamas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father ‘broken’ after 12-year-old twins murdered by Hamas

By Press Association
Yannai and Liel Hetzroni-Heller, 12-year-old twins, were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel (Met Police/PA)
The British father of 12-year-old twins who were murdered in the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel says he has been left broken by their deaths.

Gavin Heller, who lives in north London, said the “unfathomable, unimaginable, unspeakable has happened to my gorgeous children”.

His son and daughter Yannai and Liel Hetzroni-Heller were killed during the bloody Hamas attack on the Kibbutz Be’eri.

The siblings were raised in Israel by their great aunt, who was also killed in the attack.

UK-based relatives of those who were murdered or kidnapped during the attack are being supported by family liaison officers attached to the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.

Liel Hetzroni-Heller
Liel Hetzroni-Heller was killed alongside her 12-year-old twin brother (Met Police/PA)

In a statement issued through the force, Mr Heller said: “I am utterly devastated by the news of my children’s deaths in Israel; it has broken me.

“Yannai and Liel had their entire lives ahead of them, but they were cruelly and brutally murdered on that fateful October 7. My life will never be the same.

“There are no words that can ever or will ever explain this pain and brutality.

“The unfathomable, unimaginable, unspeakable has happened to my gorgeous children, and the world has turned against humanity.”

Israeli media has reported that the children were held hostage by Hamas gunmen in a building that caught fire during a stand-off with Israeli forces.

Yannai and his great aunt were buried at a ceremony on November 15, at which some of Liel’s belongings were also buried in the absence of her body.

Days later some of her remains were identified.

Mr Heller added: “Heartbroken and horrified. There’s, for certain, no worse way to leave this world than to be violently murdered by a terrorist; all because they were Jewish.

“Lives have been torn apart in the worst way. Liel wasn’t even buried as there weren’t enough fragments of her. Her toys were buried instead of her body.

“Too few moments were shared with them and I cannot believe this is how their story ends. I will forever hold my precious Yannai and Liel in my heart.

“May they both be at peace, together in heaven. All we can do now is pray that the world comes to its senses and understands that ‘never again’ is now.”