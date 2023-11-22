Pubs ‘raise glass’ to Chancellor’s small firms boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Pubs ‘raise glass’ to Chancellor’s small firms boost

By Press Association
Britain’s publicans and brewers will be ‘raising a glass to the Chancellor’ after measures unveiled in the autumn statement to help small firms by slashing business rates bills across the sector (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Britain’s publicans and brewers will be “raising a glass to the Chancellor” after measures were unveiled in the autumn statement to help small firms by slashing business rate bills across the sector.

But trade groups criticised Jeremy Hunt for failing to do more to help large retail and hospitality businesses.

Experts estimated that independent pubs, small shops and restaurants will save between £11,728 and £16,507 each on average in business rates next April thanks to the announcements.

The Chancellor revealed plans to freeze the so-called small business multiplier – a tax rate used to calculate bills for non-domestic properties – while also extending the 75% discount on business rates up to £110,000 for retail, hospitality and leisure firms for a fifth year to 2024-25.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) welcomed the moves as “bold, measured and targeted support”, while the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) said they were “vital lifelines for the sector”.

It comes as Jeremy Hunt also announced plans to freeze beer duty until August 2024.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said: “Britain’s publicans and brewers will be raising a glass to the Chancellor tonight, who has once again recognised the importance of our nation’s pubs and brewers to the economy and communities.”

She added: “These policy decisions will save our sector around £350 million.

“They will help deliver growth across cities, towns and villages all over the UK, helping to level up the nation and underpin truly national growth in local economies at the heart of our communities.”

But she stresses that such measures were “critical”, to help offset soaring costs and a £240 million increase in the sector’s wage bill after the government also upped the National Living Wage for workers.

The freezing of the small business rates multiplier for another year, together with the extension of the 75% discount for occupied retail, leisure and hospitality premises for 2024-25 will save the average shop £11,728, restaurant £16,507, pub £12,869 and cafe £6,072 in business rates next April, according to the commercial real estate intelligence firm Altus Group.

But trade groups said the Chancellor’s decision to increase the so-called standard multiplier – which is paid by properties with a rateable value of £51,000 or more – by 6.7% will hit some of the country’s biggest employers.

UKHospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said it “will see businesses representing almost two-thirds of the sector’s trade still facing a £150 million rates hike”.

“This will only put more pressure on consumer prices and inflation, at a time when businesses are still grappling with high costs of energy, food, drink and wages.”

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said “retailers and their customers have been sold out by the Chancellor’s statement”.

She said the statement “does not do enough to support shops, shoppers and an industry that employs over three million people, and many more across its supply chains”.

“The extension to the retail, hospitality and leisure relief and the freezing of the small business multiplier is a gesture of support to high streets and while it may help some smaller businesses, it does nothing for those retailers that provide the lion’s share of employment, investment, and low-cost essentials for customers,” according to Ms Dickinson.