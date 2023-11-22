Living standards, tax levels and other historical benchmarks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Living standards, tax levels and other historical benchmarks

By Press Association
Living standards are likely to see their largest reduction since records began in the 1950s (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/PA)
Here is what the latest forecasts suggest about how the UK economy is faring against a range of historical benchmarks, including levels of inflation, tax and living standards.

– Largest fall in disposable income since records began

The rise in the cost of living means real household disposable income per person is estimated to have fallen by 2.2% in 2022/23, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

This is a smaller drop than previously forecast, but it is still the largest fall in a single financial year since comparable records began in 1956/57.

Overall, living standards are likely to be 3.5% lower in 2024/25 than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Household disposable income is forecast to fall in three successive years, with the 2.2% drop in 2022/23 followed by declines of 0.8% in 2023/24 and 0.4% in 2024/25.

It is then set to return to growth, with a rise of 1.3% in 2025/26.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

– Highest tax burden (as percentage of GDP) since end of the Second World War

The OBR forecasts the overall tax burden in the UK will rise to the equivalent of 37.7% of GDP (gross domestic product, or the total value of the economy) by 2028/29.

This is the highest level since the Second World War.

It is also 4.5 percentage points higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Had Jeremy Hunt not announced tax changes in his autumn statement, including a cut in the rate of national insurance contributions, the tax burden for 2028/29 would have been forecast to climb even higher, to 38.3%.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

– Highest debt (as percentage of GDP) since 1960/61

The headline measure of public sector net debt in the UK, which includes the Bank of England, is forecast to reach the equivalent of 98.6% of GDP in the financial year ending March 2025.

This would be the highest level since the end of the financial year 1961/62, when debt stood at 99.4%: a time when Harold Macmillan was Conservative prime minister, there were only two television channels in the country, and The Shadows were top of the singles chart with the instrumental Wonderful Land.

After 2024/25 the forecast starts to fall, reaching the equivalent of 94.1% of GDP in 2028/29, its lowest level since 2019/20.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

– Annual rate of inflation has peaked

Inflation in the UK has peaked and will drop sharply over the next couple of years, the OBR forecasts.

After reaching 9.1% in 2022 – the highest level since 1981 – the annual rate of inflation is likely to be 7.5% this year, before falling to 3.6% in 2024 and 1.8% in 2025.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

– National insurance cut to lowest rate in 20 years

The fall in employee national insurance contributions from 12% to 10% in January 2024 will take the rate to its lowest level since the start of 2003.

It is the second time in two years the rate of contributions has been cut.

They were reduced from 13.25% to 12% in November 2022 – although the 13.25% rate had only been in place since April 2022.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)