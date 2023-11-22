Lifeboat rescues several people from small boat off Kent coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifeboat rescues several people from small boat off Kent coast

By Press Association
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by RNLI lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Wednesday November 23, 2023.
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by RNLI lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Wednesday November 23, 2023.

Several people have been rescued by lifeboat crews following an attempted small boat crossing in the Channel.

Details about whether there were injuries and the number of people involved had yet to be confirmed.

The coastguard helicopter and the RNLI are among those who were alerted.

A group of people are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, (Gareth Fuller)

Photographs of the scene showed groups of people being brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by an RNLI lifeboat.

One person was pictured being taken away from the shore on a stretcher.

A UK Government spokesman said: “We can confirm there is an ongoing response in the Channel inside French waters.

“French authorities are leading, and we will not be commenting further at this stage.”

An RNLI spokesman said “an RNLI lifeboat was tasked this afternoon and the rescue is ongoing”.

A group of people being helped by RNLI lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel.  (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “HM Coastguard is currently working with the French Coastguard who are co-ordinating the response to an incident involving a small boat in the French search and rescue region, working with Border Force and other partners.

“HM Coastguard will continue to work with partners to respond to those in distress around the seas and coastal areas of the UK.”

The incident followed reports that two migrants drowned earlier on Wednesday after a small boat packed with 60 people capsized two hours after leaving the French town of Neufchatel-Hardelot.

Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International UK’s refugee and migrant rights director, said: “We are heartbroken by this loss of life and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends who have lost their loved ones.

“The new Home Secretary must finally be the one to face up to reality.

“People will continue to attempt dangerous Channel crossings while they are without safe access to fair and efficient asylum procedures on each side of the water – including safe routes to the UK for people whose family and other connections are here.

“We urge ministers to radically change their focus – rather than trying to avoid all responsibility for asylum, the UK must accept its part in providing safety and encourage other countries to do the same.”

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: “This is yet another appalling and preventable tragedy that demonstrates yet again the urgent need for safe routes so men women and children from countries such as Afghanistan don’t have to take dangerous journeys across the world’s busiest shipping lane.”