Majority of school leaders believe Ofsted headline grades are unreliable – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Majority of school leaders believe Ofsted headline grades are unreliable – poll

By Press Association
A survey of 1,890 school leaders found that only a fifth felt Ofsted inspection reports provide useful information for parents (Ben Birchall/PA)
A survey of 1,890 school leaders found that only a fifth felt Ofsted inspection reports provide useful information for parents (Ben Birchall/PA)

The majority of school leaders believe headline grades awarded by Ofsted are unreliable, a survey suggests.

More than four in five (85%) school leaders said they were “unconfident” in Ofsted, according to a poll of members of the NAHT school leaders’ union.

The findings come on the same day that Amanda Spielman is set to publish her final annual report as the chief inspector of Ofsted.

The survey, of 1,890 school leaders in September and October, found that only a fifth felt Ofsted inspection reports provide useful information for parents.

Nearly two in three (64%) school leaders disagreed that the headline grade given by Ofsted for a school’s overall effectiveness was reliable.

When asked how they felt about their school’s next Ofsted inspection, the top five words given by leaders were anxious, sick, stressed, terrified and dread.

The inspectorate has faced repeated calls to revamp its school ratings system – which uses one-word judgments – following the death of headteacher Ruth Perry in January.

Ms Perry’s family say she took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

Her death is the subject of an inquest due to start next week.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, said: “This is a pretty damning indictment of how far Ofsted has lost its way.

“Far from driving school improvement, inspections are seen as inaccurate, unreliable, and of little use to parents or schools. Ofsted is clearly no longer fit for purpose, even after the limited changes it was forced to make in the wake of the Ruth Perry tragedy.”

Mr Whiteman added: “The impact of a single word judgment that cannot possibly capture a whole-school performance can be devastating.

“And it’s not only a ‘bad’ grade that can be damaging – many school leaders with positive inspection outcomes talk powerfully about the negative impact of the inspection process on their health.

“Unfortunately, the only conclusion that can be drawn is that Ofsted is broken. This must be a wake-up call to government, and the number one priority for the new chief inspector when he starts in January.”

Earlier this week, an inquiry into the future of school inspection concluded that Ofsted was in need of major reform and was seen as “not fit for purpose”.

The Beyond Ofsted inquiry, chaired by former schools minister Lord Knight and sponsored by the National Education Union (NEU), called for “transformational change”.

Another report, from the Institute for Public Policy Research, suggested that “overly simplistic” school inspection judgments often trigger abrupt changes to management, which has fuelled a “football manager culture”.

In June, Ofsted announced changes to improve inspection arrangements and reduce pressures on teachers and heads following the death of Ms Perry.

An Ofsted spokesperson said: “Children only get one chance at an education, and inspection ensures that standards are high for all children.

“We always want inspections to be as positive an experience for headteachers and school leaders as they can be.

“After every inspection we ask schools whether they believe the inspection will help them improve. Nine out of 10 say it will.”