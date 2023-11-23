Nissan to commit to making new electric car models in Sunderland – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nissan to commit to making new electric car models in Sunderland – reports

By Press Association
Nissan is to commit to manufacturing future electric versions of its two best selling cars in Sunderland (Alamy/PA)
Nissan is to commit to manufacturing future electric versions of its two best-selling cars in Sunderland.

The Japanese carmaker will announce on Friday that its new electric Qashqai and Juke models will be made at the site, according to widespread reports.

The company’s investment is in the region of £1 billion and will be supported by a contribution from the Government, the reports stated.

In his autumn statement on Wednesday, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said £4.5 billion would be made available to support strategic manufacturing sectors such as the car industry.

Nissan’s commitment to its Sunderland plant is expected to help preserve 6,000 jobs at the factory.

There are fears many electric cars exported between the UK and the EU will be hit with 10% tariffs due to post-Brexit trade rules due to be implemented from January 1.

This is because most manufacturers will struggle to meet the requirement to source at least 45% of their components by value in the UK or EU, due to the lack of battery production.

But Nissan is the only carmaker in the UK with a dedicated battery plant nearby.

The Qashqai is the UK’s second most popular new car so far this year, with the Juke at number seven on the list.

In September, BMW announced a £600 million investment to prepare its Mini factory in Oxford to build new electric cars after securing Government funding.

The German manufacturer said it will transform the plant to enable production of two new electric Mini models to begin in 2026.

A spokesman for Nissan said: “We do not comment on rumours and speculation.”

The Government was approached for a comment.

Figures circulated within the motor industry have suggested that building the two electric models on Wearside would be worth £4 billion to the North East economy by 2027 and create up to 12,000 jobs in the local supply chain.

An industry source said: “The UK government was pivotal in bringing Nissan to the UK in the 1980s.

“It has probably been the most successful foreign direct investment into the UK given the scale and growth of Nissan.”