Dundee’s Shona Robison says SNP ministers ‘aim’ to tell the truth

Dundee-based Deputy First Minister Shona Robison claimed members of the SNP government “aim” to tell the truth, as pressure builds over the Michael Matheson iPad scandal.

Mr Matheson is under intense scrutiny after admitting last week that his teenage sons watching football during a family trip to Morocco were responsible for an £11,000 bill.

The eye-watering sum was initially paid by the public purse, but Mr Matheson later paid the money back after saying he only learned what happened earlier this month.

He failed to mention his son’s involvement until last Thursday – and claimed the iPad had only been used for parliamentary business.

It led to questions over whether Mr Matheson misled journalists and the public over the scandal.

Asked on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland whether ministers are always truthful, Ms Robison said: “I aim, and the Scottish Government aims, to do that.

“Michael Matheson made clear in his statement that he was trying to protect his family from being part of the associated political and media scrutiny.”

Asked if that means it is acceptable for ministers to lie to protect their families, Ms Robison insisted: “No, I didn’t say that.

“What I am saying is Michael Matheson set out the reasons that he was trying to protect his family, he set all that out to parliament.”

She added: “This primarily though is a matter for parliament, and Michael Matheson has said himself he will cooperate with any inquiry.

“If there are further questions to be answered then Michael Matheson has made clear he will cooperate with any inquiry established by the Parliament in order to do so.”

Humza Yousaf has stood by his health secretary and refuses to sack him despite admitting he has “made mistakes”.

At First Minister’s Questions, the SNP leader insisted Mr Matheson was getting on with running the NHS.

But at the weekend we reported Mr Yousaf had been branded “weak” by a senior SNP figure for not getting rid of him.