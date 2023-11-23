Dundee’s Shona Robison says SNP ministers ‘aim’ to tell the truth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Shona Robison says SNP ministers ‘aim’ to tell the truth

By Press Association & Justin Bowie
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.

Dundee-based Deputy First Minister Shona Robison claimed members of the SNP government “aim” to tell the truth, as pressure builds over the Michael Matheson iPad scandal.

Mr Matheson is under intense scrutiny after admitting last week that his teenage sons watching football during a family trip to Morocco were responsible for an £11,000 bill.

The eye-watering sum was initially paid by the public purse, but Mr Matheson later paid the money back after saying he only learned what happened earlier this month.

He failed to mention his son’s involvement until last Thursday – and claimed the iPad had only been used for parliamentary business.

It led to questions over whether Mr Matheson misled journalists and the public over the scandal.

Asked on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland whether ministers are always truthful, Ms Robison said: “I aim, and the Scottish Government aims, to do that.

“Michael Matheson made clear in his statement that he was trying to protect his family from being part of the associated political and media scrutiny.”

SNP health secretary Michael Matheson. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA.

Asked if that means it is acceptable for ministers to lie to protect their families, Ms Robison insisted: “No, I didn’t say that.

“What I am saying is Michael Matheson set out the reasons that he was trying to protect his family, he set all that out to parliament.”

She added: “This primarily though is a matter for parliament, and Michael Matheson has said himself he will cooperate with any inquiry.

“If there are further questions to be answered then Michael Matheson has made clear he will cooperate with any inquiry established by the Parliament in order to do so.”

Humza Yousaf has stood by his health secretary and refuses to sack him despite admitting he has “made mistakes”.

At First Minister’s Questions, the SNP leader insisted Mr Matheson was getting on with running the NHS.

But at the weekend we reported Mr Yousaf had been branded “weak” by a senior SNP figure for not getting rid of him.