Scottish Makar helps launch paper boat flotilla in call for climate action

By Press Association
Makar Kathleen Jamie recited a new poem outside Holyrood (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s national poet – the Makar – joined a collective of writers and activists as they launched a flotilla of paper boats bearing messages of climate action.

Kathleen Jamie recited a new poem dedicated to the group, which is called Paperboats, as they gathered outside the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

The collective has been gathering messages from people around Scotland calling for climate action on 1,000 pieces of paper, which they have folded into boats.

Some of these were floated on to the pools in front of Holyrood on Thursday, with the Makar launching the first one.

One of the founding members of Paperboats is Sandy Winterbottom, author of The Two-Headed Whale.

She said the group is campaigning for cross-party support for urgent climate action.

Ms Winterbottom told the PA news agency: “We’re seeing climate change all around us, the floods in Brechin for example.

“Climate change is here, now and it’s happening, it’s not the kind of thing that’s hidden anymore.”

Asked about the Grangemouth oil refinery, where there may be substantial job losses as part of the plant closes down, she said the owners should consider alternatives such as green hydrogen.

The author said: “So many of the messages that have come into us are asking for green jobs and asking for a fair transition for our oil and gas workers.”