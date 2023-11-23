Taoiseach confident hostage releases will still go ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taoiseach confident hostage releases will still go ahead

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (PA)
The Taoiseach has expressed confidence that the release of hostages in Gaza will still go ahead despite a delay.

However, Leo Varadkar said it remained unclear whether Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand would be among the first group of hostages released.

The nine-year-old is understood to be being held hostage by militants in Gaza after being captured in the Hamas attack on Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7.

A four-day pause in the fighting was due to come into effect on Thursday, with the hostage releases taking place thereafter, but that choreography was hit with a late hitch.

A senior Israeli official has said the pause will now not take place until Friday at the earliest.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Emily Hand’s father Thomas travelled to Ireland to raise awareness of her case (Norma Burke/PA).

“It’s hard to get accurate information because the situation is dynamic and changing every day,” Mr Varadkar told Newstalk Breakfast on Thursday.

“The information that we have is that the agreement on the ceasefire and the hostage and prisoner exchange is still happening.

“But most likely it will be tomorrow before we see it coming into effect.

“It will be a four day ceasefire, the release of 50 hostages held by Palestinian militant groups in Gaza, so mainly children and women who have children being released and, in return, Israel will release 150 prisoners who are in their jails. And, again, mainly women and teenage boys being released.

“And, in the meantime, there will be no military actions happening for those four days.

“So we’re hoping obviously that’s the Irish Israeli girl Emily Hand is going to be released, she is on the priority list.

“But, speaking to my contacts in the region, even Hamas isn’t clear exactly where everyone is, you know, it operates on the basis of cells, there’s other groups involved too, so you know, we’ll only know in the next few days as to whether she’s one of those being released but she’s certainly on the priority list.

“So I think all of our thoughts are with her and her family.

“I can’t imagine what a traumatic experience that is being held captive in a tunnel away from your family.

“So hopefully she’s out in the next few days.

“And, you know, maybe I’m a foolish optimist but if there can be ceasefire for four days, maybe there can be a ceasefire for a longer period.

“I think it’s possible that there’s some suggestions that it could be extended if more hostages are released.

“Of course, it creates some breathing space to get fuel, food, medicine, humanitarian aid into Gaza, which is so important.”

Mr Varadkar reiterated his view that there was no military solution to the situation in the Middle East.

He said Israelis and Palestinians either had to live together or a viable two-state solution had to be agreed.

The Taoiseach again questioned the EU’s past approach to both Israel and Palestine.

He claimed the bloc treated Israel as a normal western democracy without properly recognising the fact it was occupying Palestinian land and Brussels also provided aid and support to Palestine without pressing its representatives on the lack of elections since 2005 and on human rights issues.

“Partially because Europe is divided on the question of Israel and Palestine, it’s been a passive approach, and I don’t think that’s sustainable,” he said.

Mr Varadkar also pushed back against opposition parties advocating that Ireland act unilaterally to impose sanctions on Israel over its bombardment of Gaza.

“I think those kinds of calls, I’m sure they come from a place of frustration and horror at what’s going on in the Middle East, but they’re coming almost entirely from people who have no experience of foreign policy, who have never once attended a European meeting, by which I mean a proper official EU meeting, have never represented their country abroad in a meaningful way,” he said.

“And we know how sanctions operate: sanctions only work, if they do more harm to the country being sanctioned than the country that’s imposing the sanctions.

“So when sanctions were imposed on Russia, South Africa, you name it, Iran, they’re done on a multilateral basis.

“If one country acts on its own, a) it’s ineffective, the country being sanctioned isn’t affected much, they don’t really care, and you actually end up doing harm, sometimes to your own country because then you can become the victim of a counter boycott.

“And we know, for example, in the US there are people who will counter boycott anyone who boycotts Israel.

“Do we really want to get into that space, particularly when it wouldn’t help the Palestinians at all?

“So if you’re going to take actions, particularly for a small country, you do so multilaterally, either as the EU or as the UN or even as a group of countries.”