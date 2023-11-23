FA’s decision not to light Wembley arch branded ‘antisemitic’ by Tory MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FA’s decision not to light Wembley arch branded ‘antisemitic’ by Tory MP

By Press Association
Last month, the FA faced criticism when it chose not to light the arch in the colours of the Israeli flag after the attacks on its citizens by Hamas militants (Anthony Upton/PA)
Last month, the FA faced criticism when it chose not to light the arch in the colours of the Israeli flag after the attacks on its citizens by Hamas militants (Anthony Upton/PA)

The Football Association’s decision not to light the Wembley arch in honour of those who died in the Hamas attacks on Israel has been branded “antisemitic” by a Conservative former minister.

Sir Michael Ellis said the FA “seem to regret every death and injustice, apart from the death of Jews”.

Last month, the FA faced criticism when it chose not to light the arch in the colours of the Israeli flag after the attacks on its citizens by Hamas militants on October 7.

Following this, chief executive Mark Bullingham said his organisation would review its approach to lighting the arch.

The PA news agency understands it is now unlikely to be lit in future except for matters directly related to Wembley’s purpose as a sport and entertainment venue.

But it could still be lit in other exceptional circumstances, such as the death of the monarch or an England footballer.

Sir Michael (Northampton North) said: “The FA board who for years lit up Wembley for numerous causes and campaigns have today now said they will not light up Wembley ever again for any non-entertainment reason.

“This is because they’ve been shamed by their antisemitic decision not to light up the stadium when 1,400 Jews were murdered in the pogrom on October 7.

“Should the National Lottery even fund organisations that seem to regret every death and injustice, apart from the death of Jews?”

In response, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said: “The Culture Secretary (Lucy Frazer) discussed the lighting of the arch with the Football Association at the time and expressed her disappointment about how they approached that situation.

“As announced in the autumn statement we are making further funds available to combat the rise in antisemitism and also we are repeating the £3 million uplift to the Community Security Trust in order to fund and ensure that the work, the critical work that they do, is able to continue and meet the unfortunate demand.

“My honourable friend makes a very good point, we can all, whatever businesses, whatever organisation we are involved in, we can all make a difference to calling things out, but also critically showing support to particular communities.”

It is understood the FA will no longer light the arch in relation to inclusion and diversity matters, such as being lit up in rainbow colours to support the LGBTQ+ community.

However, the FA still intends to use the power of the sport to support a range of campaigns and causes in other, meaningful ways.

Last month, Mr Bullingham said: “I recognise that our decision caused hurt to the Jewish community, who felt that we should have lit the arch and that we should have shown stronger support for them.

“This was one of the hardest decisions we’ve had to make and the last thing we ever wanted to do in this situation was to add to the hurt.”