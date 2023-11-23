Population of England and Wales grows at fastest rate since 1962

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Population of England and Wales grows at fastest rate since 1962

By Press Association
The population of England and Wales grew by around 578,000 from mid-2021 to mid-2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The population of England and Wales grew by an estimated 1% in the year to June 2022, the fastest rate for 60 years, figures show.

The increase was driven mostly by international migration, rather than natural change – unlike the baby boom which fuelled the growth in the early 1960s.

Some 60.2 million people are estimated to have made up the population of England and Wales in mid-2022, a jump of 577,514 (1.0%) on a year earlier.

This is up sharply from population growth of just 0.2% in the year to mid-2020 and 0.4% in the year to mid-2021, according to data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It is also the fastest rate since the year to June 1962, when growth was also 1.0%.

Net migration accounted for 531,173 of the population change in the year to mid-2022, while natural change – the number of births minus the number of deaths – was responsible for just 46,341.

The net migration figure covers both internal and international movement of people, though net internal migration stood at a negative figure of around -9,800, meaning more people left England and Wales for elsewhere in the UK than moved the other way.

Net international migration stood at around 541,000 – more than 11 times higher than the figure for natural change.

There was a small increase in the number of births for mid-2022 in England and Wales compared with mid-2021, but the number was still lower than in all the years between mid-2003 and mid-2020.

Neil Park of the ONS said: “The population of England and Wales has grown at the fastest rate seen since 1962, however, unlike the baby boom driving population growth in the 1960s, the increases in our latest estimates are predominately being driven by international migration.

“The picture varies across regions. In fact, the rate of population growth was higher in the north of England than in the south, with London having the lowest rate of population increase.”