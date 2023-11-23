Home Secretary sorry for derogatory MP jibe but denies slur aimed at Stockton

James Cleverly has apologised for using “unparliamentary language” after calling a Labour MP “shit”, a source close to the Home Secretary said.

Mr Cleverly has been under pressure to say sorry following claims he called Alex Cunningham’s Stockton North constituency a “shithole”.

But a source close to Mr Cleverly said his off-the-cuff remark in the Commons had been directed towards the MP, rather than his constituency.

Alex Cunningham had questioned the Prime Minister on child poverty levels in his constituency (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

“James made a comment. He called Alex Cunningham a shit MP. He apologises for unparliamentary language,” the source said.

“As was made clear yesterday, he would never criticise Stockton. He’s campaigned in Stockton and is clear that it is a great place.”

Mr Cleverly had come under pressure to apologise over the alleged Stockton insult, including from a fellow senior Conservative.

Tees Valley’s Tory mayor Lord Ben Houchen said it was “clear” he should say sorry for “dragging Stockton’s name through the mud”.

The mayor condemned “childish and unprofessional language used by Westminster politicians who should know better”.

It is clear to me that the Home Secretary, James Cleverley, should apologise for dragging Stockton’s name through the mud. pic.twitter.com/3I55wRGJ25 — Ben Houchen (@BenHouchen) November 23, 2023

Labour MP Mr Cunningham alleged the comment was made about his constituency during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

Mr Cleverly was accused of making the remark after Mr Cunningham had challenged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over the level of child poverty in his North East seat.

On Wednesday, Mr Cunningham said the audio of the comment was “clear and has been checked and checked and checked again”.

The issue was also raised in the Commons on Thursday, with Labour calling for an apology from Mr Cleverly.

Shadow Commons leader Lucy Powell said: “Besmirching another honourable member’s constituency goes against all the courtesies of this place and it is utterly disrespectful to their constituents.”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt replied: “With regard to the charge she makes against the Home Secretary, he denies it and I believe him.”