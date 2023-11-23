Science adviser had to ‘paper over cracks’ between civil servants and academics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Science adviser had to ‘paper over cracks’ between civil servants and academics

By Press Association
Chief scientific adviser Professor Dame Angela McLean giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
Chief scientific adviser Professor Dame Angela McLean giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

The Government’s chief scientific adviser has described how she had to “paper over the cracks” after some civil servants thought that academics were being “rude” during the pandemic.

Dame Angela McLean has told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry there were times she had to step in when difficulties arose between academics and civil servants.

When asked if the differences in approach caused any difficulties during the pandemic, the Government’s chief scientific adviser said: “There were several occasions when I had to paper over the cracks, I would say.

“It was mostly that an academic on SPI-M-O (Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, operational sub group) had told a civil servant why they were wrong in some way that the civil servant felt was rude.”

She added that it was her job and she was “very happy to do it”.

“I was in contact with people saying ‘I’m sorry, that was upsetting for you. They didn’t mean to be rude to you personally. What they were talking about was your work’,” Dame Angela said.

She told the inquiry civil servants had a tendency to speak in a way which was “weirdly emollient” at meetings during the pandemic.

Dame Angela told the Covid inquiry that academics advising the Government would challenge each other and speak “pointedly” on issues.

She added: “Whereas it is very frequent in a civil service meeting that somebody would stand up and the very first thing they would say is ‘I agree with everything that has been said’, and I sat there thinking, ‘well, you can’t have been listening’.

“I don’t think they mean it, actually. I think it is sort of saying that means ‘I’m here to work with you. We have things we have got to deliver’.

“It is always difficult for an academic who becomes a civil servant to understand why people are saying this sort of weirdly emollient thing when actually our values are similar: we are trying to get to the truth.”

Meanwhile, the inquiry also heard that Dame Angela was not confident of the Treasury’s use of a simple model during the pandemic.

She explained that academics had created a “toy model” which was “an absolute caricature” that kept things as “simple as possible” so calculations could be easily done using the teaching tool.

“We wanted to make something that could be freely available, both to policymakers and, if they wanted, decision-takers, to build their understanding and intuition about how infectious disease systems work,” she said.

She added: “I was incredibly keen that they should have something that was internally correct. I mean, it wasn’t a great model, but it didn’t have mistakes in it, so that it could be relied on in that sense.”

However, the inquiry heard that the Treasury had played around with and changed that model.

An earlier hearing of the inquiry was shown an email exchange which was written when Dame Angela was chief scientific adviser to the Ministry of Defence and also the deputy Government CSA at the time.

The correspondence read: “I have emailed Chris (Whitty) and Patrick (Vallance) saying HMT (Her Majesty’s Treasury) changed the model after I QA’d (quality assured) it and I don’t know how.

“Anything HMT says about infectious disease modelling, therefore, has no endorsement from me – they are on their own.

“Given their inability to spot egregious errors in other things they were sent I do not have confidence in their ability to hack a simple, sensible model.”

She also told the inquiry that the “toy model” had been carefully checked and that although the scientific advice that came through the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) was completely transparent, whatever modelling the Treasury was doing to consider the economic case was not.