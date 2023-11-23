Scotland to see ‘largest ever’ increase in trainee doctor places, Matheson says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland to see ‘largest ever’ increase in trainee doctor places, Matheson says

By Press Association
Scotland will see its ‘largest ever’ increase in trainee doctor places, with an additional 153 posts created next year (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Scotland is to see the “largest ever” increase in places for trainee doctors, with Health Secretary Michael Matheson claiming this will help relieve pressures on the NHS.

He spoke out as the Scottish Government confirmed an additional 153 trainee doctor posts would be created next year.

The additional posts, which will cost £42 million over the next four years, represent a 2.3% increase on the current trainee doctor workforce, which has 6,570 whole-time equivalent trainees.

It comes after NHS Health Education Scotland recommended increases in the number of trainee places for 24 different medical specialities – including in anaesthetics, emergency medicine, general practice, intensive care medicine, paediatrics, psychiatry and surgery.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said the move would help relieve pressures on the NHS (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Announcing the move, which will see the new the trainees take up their places in August 2024, Mr Matheson said: “Funding for these additional places will help to relieve some of the pressures currently facing our health service.

“The level of expansion taking place in 2024 – the largest ever – shows the Scottish Government’s continued investment and commitment to ensure that our health service is equipped to deliver timely and effective care to those who need it.”

The Health Secretary added: “Under this government NHS staffing is at a historically high level – up by around 29,100 whole-time equivalent.”

He pledged the Scottish Government would continue to work with NHS Education for Scotland to “ensure that we have a sufficient supply of doctors to meet future demand.”

However, the British Medical Association (BMA) insisted the Government needed to produce a long-term workforce plan as part of efforts to solve the “NHS workforce crisis we are undeniably in”.

Dr Hugh Pearson, deputy chairman of the BMA Scotland’s Scottish council and junior doctors committee, said: “We know there are not enough doctors to meet the demands of the service and this in turn means there are not enough senior doctors to help train and supervise those of us coming through.

“Rather than congratulating themselves on ‘historically high staffing levels’, the Scottish Government needs to put into place a long-term workforce plan that looks not just at recruiting and training tomorrow’s doctors but also retaining the ones we have.”

Dr Pearson said doctors are “burnt out” with many leaving the NHS, adding that the training of junior doctors was “already suffering from overworked trainers and trainees”.

As a result, he added: “Creating more posts without talking about the wider implications of having the time and ability to access high quality training is futile when the NHS is spending it’s time purely firefighting and dealing with unmanageable demand.”