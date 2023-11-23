Union to meet trust as more strikes planned over pupil threats and violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union to meet trust as more strikes planned over pupil threats and violence

By Press Association
Teachers went on strike on Wednesday at the Oasis Academy, Isle of Sheppey, Kent over threats and violence from pupils (Amy Johnson/PA)
Further strikes are planned at a Kent secondary school where teachers have suffered threats and violence from pupils.

Staff at Oasis Academy, on the Isle of Sheppey, went on strike on Wednesday this week demanding a zero-tolerance approach to bad behaviour after months of concerns about safety.

National Education Union (NEU) bosses are meeting the Oasis Community Learning Trust on Friday, November 24, before more strike action is expected over five days.

The days of action are planned for November 28 and 29, and December 5 to 7.

Nick Childs, senior regional officer for the NEU, said ahead of the first strike that behaviour at the school is currently “completely unacceptable” with lessons regularly disturbed and staff safety put at risk.

On Thursday, an NEU spokesperson said: “Educators and pupils have a right, first and foremost, to be safe at school. Effective behaviour management in the classroom is essential for a good learning environment.

“Sadly, our members feel that this is not the currently case at Oasis Sheppey Academy despite some progress in negotiations being made in recent days.

“Further days of action have been scheduled for next week and we are meeting the trust on Friday to try and resolve the situation.

“Critical to the resolution of the dispute will be the acceptance, by the employer, that there needs to be a zero-tolerance approach to assaults and threats of assaults against pupils and teachers.”

Staff at the school are calling for 10-day fixed exclusions for pupils who threaten or assault staff or pupils after a number of incidents of threats and violence.

It is understood demands have been met over workload and a promised bonus payment in negotiations between the union and the trust but deteriorating behaviour is still being resolved.

The academy was rated inadequate by schools watchdog Ofsted in 2022.

A Oasis Community Learning Trust spokesperson said: “Whilst this is a scenario that nobody wants, we have had positive discussions with the union, and we are confident that we have made significant progress.

“We remain committed to working positively with staff representatives to try and avoid any future disruption, and to ensure that Oasis Academy Isle of Sheppey is a school where everybody can thrive.”