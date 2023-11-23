‘Afghan asylum claims 10 times number of those arriving in resettlement schemes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Afghan asylum claims 10 times number of those arriving in resettlement schemes’

By Press Association
Campaigners said Afghans have been ‘failed’ by Government resettlement schemes (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Campaigners said Afghans have been ‘failed’ by Government resettlement schemes (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The number of asylum applications from Afghans was 10 times the number of people from Afghanistan who resettled to the UK in the year to September under schemes set up in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

People from Afghanistan were the most common nationality applying for asylum to the UK in that period, with 10,305 applications made, according to Home Office figures.

Meanwhile, 1,110 Afghans arrived in the year to September under the legal routes created by the Home Office following the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban in 2021, figures also show.

Arrivals under the schemes were down from 5,346 in the year to September 2022.

Under the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) – which is split into three pathways – 224 people were resettled in the UK in the year to September 2023, the latest statistics published on Thursday showed.

A total of 96 of those were under 18.

Some 886 arrived under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap), of whom more than half (501) were under 18.

The schemes have previously faced criticism from campaigners and charities which branded them too slow and suggested people desperately fleeing the Taliban have felt forced to make dangerous Channel crossings instead.

Katie Morrison, chief executive of the Safe Passage charity which campaigns for the rights of refugees, said the Government is “failing to help Afghans through the schemes”.

She said: “This Government urgently needs to offer Afghan refugees protection here, help families to reunite, fix the broken schemes and open new safe routes, like a refugee visa, for refugees fleeing these dire situations.”

Dr Nooralhaq Nasimi, from the Afghanistan and Central Asian Association, which has been working with Afghan refugees, told PA the situation remains “very frustrating” for people – both those who have arrived here and want their families to be able to join them, and those who do not qualify under the schemes.

The ACRS, which began in January 2022, prioritised people who had assisted UK efforts in Afghanistan as well as vulnerable people, including women and girls at risk, and members of minority groups at risk.

The Arap scheme, which launched in April 2021, is for Afghan citizens who worked for or with the UK Government in Afghanistan.

Dr Nasimi is among those to have previously called for a Homes for Afghans scheme, similar to the Homes for Ukraine scheme set up in the wake of the Russian invasion.

He said various international crises appear to have left the British Government “unable to fulfil their moral obligation towards the people of Afghanistan”.

Laura Kyrke-Smith, executive director of the International Rescue Committee UK, branded it “inexcusable” that the government had not established wider safe routes for Afghans fleeing persecution.

She said: “Today’s latest irregular migration statistics reveal that, despite repeated promises, Afghans continue to make up the largest nationality of individuals crossing the Channel.

“It is inexcusable that the government has failed to deliver the promise of safe routes for these refugees to get here.”

Data for asylum claims from small boat arrivals for June to September 2023 was not published on Thursday, due to what the Home Office referred to as a “transition to a new data system”.

As of September, a total of 21,673 people have arrived under the Afghan resettlement schemes since they were set up.