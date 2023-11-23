We are ‘walking into unknown’ every day in ‘really dangerous’ job, says teacher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We are ‘walking into unknown’ every day in ‘really dangerous’ job, says teacher

By Press Association
Teacher Wendy Exton said she had he has witnessed a surge in ‘unacceptable’ behaviour from pupils (PA)
A teacher with nearly 30 years of experience has said the career that she once loved has become “dangerous” as she has witnessed a surge in “unacceptable” behaviour from pupils and parents including verbal and physical confrontation.

Amanda Spielman, Ofsted’s chief inspector, said the impact of the broken social contract between parents and schools can be seen in “lower school attendance, poorer behaviour and friction between parents and schools”.

The watchdog’s annual report, which looks at the state of education and social care in England in the 2022/23 academic year, suggests some parents are “increasingly willing to challenge” schools on their policies and rules.

Ofsted report
Amanda Spielman, Ofsted chief inspector (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Wendy Exton, 51, a teacher who works as a national executive member of the teachers’ union the NASUWT, said pupil disruption has escalated from “chatting” in class to “violent, aggressive, confrontational behaviour” in recent years.

“What used to be disruption that you’d put up with as a teacher – chatting or a bit of backchat here or there – has now become quite violent, aggressive, confrontational behaviour,” Ms Exton told the PA news agency.

“There’s a mix of verbal and physical confrontation, and we’re seeing more sexualised behaviour – real derogatory, sexualised terms and aggression that we didn’t have in the past.”

Ms Exton had been teaching 11 to 16-year-olds at an alternative provision school for around 10 years when she started noticing an alarming increase in school violence.

She said she had faced a tirade of mental and physical abuse from pupils who would spit on her and threaten to rape her, and in September 2021, after being diagnosed with PTSD, she felt she had no choice but to hand in her notice at the school, which has not been named to protect the pupils’ identities.

“Those of us who went into teaching many years ago are seeing a job that we loved and we used to enjoy turn into what has become really, really dangerous, because you’re walking into the unknown every single day, and you don’t know what’s going to be thrown at you,” she said.

“This is part of the reason we’ve got the recruitment crisis, because good teachers have just had enough and said ‘you know what, I’m not putting up with it any more’.

“It’s sad in a way, it really is, because teaching is one of the most rewarding careers, but sadly, it’s not that any more.”

According to the report, “there is less respect for the principle of a full-time education” across society, and “overall absence and persistent and severe absences are all too high”.

It states that the “fractured” social contract between families and schools – where parents ensured their children were in class daily – could take years to rebuild fully.

Ms Exton agreed, stating that the lack of engagement with parents is one of the most shocking aspects for her.

Through her work with the NASUWT, she has shared how parents are now “willing to attack teachers” and “side with the pupil”, giving teachers “limited powers within the classroom”.

“Locally, we’ve seen record numbers of parents that are actually receiving letters and legal letters banning them from school sites because of their behaviour,” she said.

“Years ago, it was very, very rare, but now we’re seeing double figures in some schools.

“We have verbal abuse, obviously social media plays a big part … and we even have parents who are rocking up at school who are violent, causing altercations with members of staff on school premises – and that’s unacceptable. People don’t go to work to be assaulted.”

Although restoring the social contract could take years, Ms Exton thinks there are solutions which can be put in place but agrees that none of them will be a “quick fix”.

“Like the report says, it’s going to take a long time to undo,” she explained.

“I think what we’ve got to do is restore funding into the support services and we’ve got to look at boundaries, discipline, how we restore order in our classrooms.

“As well as that, we’ve got to treat teachers as the professionals … and let’s bring people back into the classroom that love their job.”