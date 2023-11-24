Glasgow hailed as ‘vibrant hub of diversity’ ahead of conference on its future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glasgow hailed as ‘vibrant hub of diversity’ ahead of conference on its future

By Press Association
The conference will focus on the future of Glasgow (PA)

Glasgow has been hailed as a “vibrant hub of economic and cultural diversity” by Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray ahead of a conference on the city’s fortunes.

The annual State of the City Economy conference will take place for the 25th year on Friday, bringing together Government, businesses, charities and academics to look ahead to next year.

In his address, Mr Gray will highlight the work undertaken as part of the City Region Deal – an agreement which pledges funding for major projects across Glasgow and the surrounding areas, jointly paid for by the Scottish Government, UK Government and local council.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray will speak at the conference (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ahead of the conference, the minister said: “This city has transformed itself again and again to become a vibrant hub of economic and cultural diversity.

“We will work to empower the region to not only drive forward the Clyde Mission, alongside the City Region Deal, but also to make the most of the spending and tax reliefs brought by hosting an investment zone.

“We want to support local government and business to transform the Glasgow City Region in a way that puts the wellbeing of the people first, grows the economy and improves the environment.

“We want to see that compelling vision of the Glasgow Metropolitan Region that you aspire to be. We want to get a feel for how it will work. And we want a taste of what it can achieve.”