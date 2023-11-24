Glasgow hailed as ‘vibrant hub of diversity’ ahead of conference on its future

Glasgow has been hailed as a “vibrant hub of economic and cultural diversity” by Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray ahead of a conference on the city’s fortunes.

The annual State of the City Economy conference will take place for the 25th year on Friday, bringing together Government, businesses, charities and academics to look ahead to next year.

In his address, Mr Gray will highlight the work undertaken as part of the City Region Deal – an agreement which pledges funding for major projects across Glasgow and the surrounding areas, jointly paid for by the Scottish Government, UK Government and local council.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray will speak at the conference (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ahead of the conference, the minister said: “This city has transformed itself again and again to become a vibrant hub of economic and cultural diversity.

“We will work to empower the region to not only drive forward the Clyde Mission, alongside the City Region Deal, but also to make the most of the spending and tax reliefs brought by hosting an investment zone.

“We want to support local government and business to transform the Glasgow City Region in a way that puts the wellbeing of the people first, grows the economy and improves the environment.

“We want to see that compelling vision of the Glasgow Metropolitan Region that you aspire to be. We want to get a feel for how it will work. And we want a taste of what it can achieve.”