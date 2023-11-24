Self-driving cars: Government rejects claim its safety ambitions are ‘weak’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Self-driving cars: Government rejects claim its safety ambitions are ‘weak’

By Press Association
The Department for Transport’s proposed aim is for autonomous vehicles to be as safe as a ‘competent and careful human driver’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Department for Transport’s proposed aim is for autonomous vehicles to be as safe as a ‘competent and careful human driver’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Government has rejected claims by MPs that its proposed safety aspirations for self-driving cars are “too weak”.

In its response to a Transport Select Committee report, the Department for Transport (DfT) said its proposed aim of autonomous vehicles being as safe as a “competent and careful human driver” is an “appropriate ambition at this time”.

That type of motorist is “safer than the average human driver”, it claimed.

The DfT added: “Setting too high a level of ambition could have the effect of stifling the introduction of the technology and needlessly delay near-term safety improvements.”

In its report published in September, the committee warned it is “not a given” that self-driving vehicles will prove safer than those operated by humans.

It described the DfT’s safety objectives as “too weak and too vague”, adding: “The Government should set a clearer, more stretching threshold.”

Earlier this month, the Government announced it will introduce legislation to regulate the use of self-driving vehicles in the UK.

Conservative MP Iain Stewart, who chairs the committee, said: “Britain’s cutting edge self-driving vehicles sector was crying out for new legislation, so we applaud the Government for staying ahead of our international competitors and bringing forward the Automated Vehicles Bill so that this British success story stays on track.

“We remain concerned that the Government’s ambition for how safe self-driving vehicles should be may end up being too weak and too vague.

“A more fleshed out, stronger threshold should be set out.”

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “Finding a legally robust way to set a clear and unambiguous threshold for safety is notoriously difficult, hence health and safety legislation has adopted the principle that safety risk should be ‘as low as reasonably practicable’.

“When we put our lives in the hands of automated machinery we expect it to perform to the highest standards of safety.

“We’ll be watching keenly to see whether Parliament agrees that the Government’s proposed approach goes far enough.”

AA president Edmund King said: “The Bill gives a good legal framework and is fundamental to help progress toward safer assisted and ultimately autonomous driving.

“The proposed legislation is based on a comprehensive three-year study by the Law Commission.

“In the meantime, many drivers are benefiting from advanced safety technology, such as automatic emergency braking, lane assist and collision avoidance, which are now included on many cars and not just the top-end models.”