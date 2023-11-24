Starmer picks EU anthem as music that ‘sums up Labour Party’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer picks EU anthem as music that ‘sums up Labour Party’

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer picked Beethoven’s 9th Symphony (Jacob King/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer picked Beethoven’s 9th Symphony (Jacob King/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has picked the EU anthem as the piece of classical music that “sums up the Labour Party”.

The Opposition leader talked about the “sense of destiny” and “moving forward to a better place” in Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, which includes the choral Ode to Joy, in a radio interview.

Asked what piece of classical music best sums up Labour, Sir Keir told Classic FM: “One of the pieces I’ve got is Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, the choral Ode to Joy.

“You’ve got the orchestra, you’ve got the voices, you’ve got this big combination. This is very sort of Labour.

“You’re getting everybody, Beethoven’s getting everybody on to the stage for this.

“I talk about a national mission for the next Labour government. This is a sense of something. It has got a sense of destiny and is hugely optimistic.

“And so, for me, that’s been hardwired in me for a long, long time. So, I would go with that.

“There are many others that I could associate with the Labour Party, but that sense of moving forward to a better place is incredibly powerful.”

Sir Keir has made clear that returning to the EU’s single market or customs union is a line Labour does not want to cross and the party said it would not put the UK in a position where it is a “rule-taker” if it wins power.

He has hinted he would seek a closer relationship with the bloc, saying co-operation is needed to tackle issues like the crisis of migrants making dangerous journeys across the English Channel in small boats from France.

Beethoven’s symphony is one of the most popular pieces of classical music and has been used at events including the BBC Proms as well as for the EU’s anthem since the 1970s.

Sir Keir, a former junior scholar at Guildhall who played the flute, piano and violin as a child, has spoken previously of listening to Beethoven more generally to help deal with the strains of work, describing classical music as a “great release” for him.

He has also highlighted the second movement of Beethoven’s 5th piano concerto, the Emperor Concerto, as a piece he listens to after a difficult day.

“There is that beautiful bit about a third of the way in where it’s just the piano, totally on its own to start with, sort of rolling down the notes, and it’s absolutely phenomenal,” he said.