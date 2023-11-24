Robertson meets Grangemouth part-owners amid criticism over China trip

Scotland’s External Affairs Secretary has been meeting bosses at the Chinese firm which part-owns the Grangemouth oil refinery, as ministers aim to secure a future for the site beyond its 2025 shutdown date.

Angus Robertson, who has been criticised by members of his own party and opposition leaders for travelling to China on Scottish Government business, held talks with senior managers of Petrochina in Beijing on Friday.

It comes days after Petroineos, the owners of the Grangemouth site, announced the refinery is to cease operations in the spring of 2025, when the plant will become a fuel import terminal.

Grangemouth refinery is a joint venture involving Chinese state-backed Petrochina. I met with senior managers in Beijing today to look at all options to extend the life of the refinery. #Grangemouth pic.twitter.com/o32rCpCb8J — Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) November 24, 2023

Mr Robertson said on X, formerly Twitter: “Grangemouth refinery is a joint venture involving Chinese state-backed Petrochina.

“I met with senior managers in Beijing today to look at all options to extend the life of the refinery.”

His comments came as he was criticised for making the trip to China, with fellow SNP politician Stewart McDonald telling BBC Scotland News that the country’s “catastrophic” human rights record must be raised during the visit.

Mr McDonald, the MP for Glasgow South, added: “China is no ordinary trading partner. It has violently cracked down on democracy and the rule of law in Hong Kong, is carrying out a genocide against Uighur Muslims, is increasingly threatening the people of Taiwan.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said he would be “extremely interested to know whether Angus Robertson plans to use any of his time in China to discuss human rights abuses and violations”.

Alex Cole-Hamilton demanded to know if Mr Robertson would raise China’s ‘human rights abuses and violations’ during the visit (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

He added: “The Scottish Government never seem to think about what kinds of messages their decisions send, or what the risks of them may be.

“While Angus Robertson gets wined and dined by the Beijing regime, Liberal Democrats will continue calling on the Scottish Government to conduct immediate strategic audits of the reach of China’s interests and influences in our country.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson stressed its position on China is “resolute and in keeping with the values of Scotland”.

They added: “Like the UK Government, the Scottish Government considers that China’s global importance and impact means it is essential we maintain economic, political, cultural, educational and social relationships with the people of China and work together on global priorities such as tackling climate change and biodiversity loss.

“China is a priority market for Scottish exports and we have strong academic and research links in higher education.

“A positive trade and investment relationship is mutually beneficial, where consistent with our values and overall national security, and helps people and businesses to connect through education, research and cultural links.”