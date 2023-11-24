No 10 does not deny Foreign Office intervened over letter on Telegraph takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No 10 does not deny Foreign Office intervened over letter on Telegraph takeover

By Press Association
An Abu Dhabi-backed fund is seeking to take over the Telegraph newspaper (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Downing Street has not denied reports that the Foreign Office intervened to “soften” language used by the Culture Secretary to avoid offending an Abu Dhabi-backed fund seeking to take over the Telegraph newspaper.

Lucy Frazer had suggested this week she was “minded” to open an investigation into whether the deal was against the public interest and the effect it may have on press freedom.

She said she had written to the fund, Redbird IMI, as well as the publication’s previous owners, the Barclay family, and their bank, Lloyds, to inform them of the possible intervention.

Officials are said to have been worried about offending the United Arab Emirates – which includes Abu Dhabi – ahead of a summit in London for foreign investors next week, the Telegraph reported.

On Friday, Number 10 said it was “standard procedure” for the Foreign Office to advise other Government departments.

Asked whether there were concerns over the reports, a spokeswoman said: “I wouldn’t usually get into speculative reporting. I would just say it’s also standard practice for the Foreign Office to provide advice to other Government departments, but to be very clear this matter and decision is solely one for the Culture Secretary.”

She said no decisions have yet been taken and it is an “ongoing consideration process”.

RedBird IMI and the Foreign Office have been contacted for comment.