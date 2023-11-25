Lib Dems accuse ministers of ‘running out of puff’ in efforts to tackle smoking

The Scottish Government has been accused of “running out of puff” in efforts to tackle smoking as figures show a target for the number of Scots quitting was missed last year.

While there was a target of having 7,026 people quit in 2022-23, data from Public Health Scotland showed that NHS Scotland achieved 69% of this total, with 4,877 smokers giving up their habit.

Only two out of Scotland’s 14 regional health boards – NHS Dumfries and Galloway and NHS Western Isles – achieved their targets for the number of people helped to stop smoking.

NHS Shetland however only achieved 36.8% of the target number of smokers quitting, with NHS Lothian and NHS Grampian achieving 44.2% and 52.1% respectively.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said ministers need to work with health boards to ‘make vital progress in tackling smoking'(Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the figures highlighted “yet another area where the SNP/Green Government is completely failing to meet its own targets.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Smoking claims the lives of thousands across Scotland every year, predominantly in the most deprived areas of the country. Every person that is helped to quit reduces the burden on our NHS.

“Liberal Democrats were instrumental in delivering the ban on smoking in public areas and in cars with children, but further progress is being choked off.”

He continued: “It’s clear that this is a Government that is running out of puff. Ministers are tired and out of ideas and it is time for a change.

“The country needs a Scottish Government which will work with health boards to make vital progress in tackling smoking.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are determined to improve health and reduce inequalities and our goal is a tobacco-free generation of Scots by 2034.

“A range of world-leading tobacco control measures have been introduced in Scotland, which are steadily reducing the proportion of people smoking.

“While smoking rates have dropped and fewer people are starting to smoke, the pandemic saw a decline in the number of people quitting.

“We have carefully considered the recommendations in a recent rapid review of smoking cessation services, and the conclusions informed our refreshed Tobacco and Vaping Framework which we published this week.

“We will consider a range of interventions, including improved support for people who want to quit and continue to work with NHS cessation co-ordinators and pharmacy colleagues to remobilise these services and ensure we’re reaching those who are in most need of support to quit.”