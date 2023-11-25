Lib Dems accuse ministers of ‘running out of puff’ in efforts to tackle smoking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dems accuse ministers of ‘running out of puff’ in efforts to tackle smoking

By Press Association
The Scottish Government has been accused of ‘running out of puff’ in efforts to get smokers to quit (Martin Rickett/PA)
The Scottish Government has been accused of “running out of puff” in efforts to tackle smoking as figures show a target for the number of Scots quitting was missed last year.

While there was a target of having 7,026 people quit in 2022-23, data from Public Health Scotland showed that NHS Scotland achieved 69% of this total, with 4,877 smokers giving up their habit.

Only two out of Scotland’s 14 regional health boards – NHS Dumfries and Galloway and NHS Western Isles – achieved their targets for the number of people helped to stop smoking.

NHS Shetland however only achieved 36.8% of the target number of smokers quitting, with NHS Lothian and NHS Grampian achieving 44.2% and 52.1% respectively.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said ministers need to work with health boards to ‘make vital progress in tackling smoking'(Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the figures highlighted “yet another area where the SNP/Green Government is completely failing to meet its own targets.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Smoking claims the lives of thousands across Scotland every year, predominantly in the most deprived areas of the country. Every person that is helped to quit reduces the burden on our NHS.

“Liberal Democrats were instrumental in delivering the ban on smoking in public areas and in cars with children, but further progress is being choked off.”

He continued: “It’s clear that this is a Government that is running out of puff. Ministers are tired and out of ideas and it is time for a change.

“The country needs a Scottish Government which will work with health boards to make vital progress in tackling smoking.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are determined to improve health and reduce inequalities and our goal is a tobacco-free generation of Scots by 2034.

“A range of world-leading tobacco control measures have been introduced in Scotland, which are steadily reducing the proportion of people smoking.

“While smoking rates have dropped and fewer people are starting to smoke, the pandemic saw a decline in the number of people quitting.

“We have carefully considered the recommendations in a recent rapid review of smoking cessation services, and the conclusions informed our refreshed Tobacco and Vaping Framework which we published this week.

“We will consider a range of interventions, including improved support for people who want to quit and continue to work with NHS cessation co-ordinators and pharmacy colleagues to remobilise these services and ensure we’re reaching those who are in most need of support to quit.”