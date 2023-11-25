‘Fundamental change’ needed to tackle violence against women, report concludes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Fundamental change’ needed to tackle violence against women, report concludes

By Press Association
The Scottish Labour report recommends ways to tackle violence against women (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

A report on violence against women and girls in Scotland has highlighted the need for “fundamental change”, Scottish Labour has said.

The party’s research has been published to coincide with the international day for the elimination of violence against women on Saturday.

It follows a year-long consultation with academics and those with lived experience, with Scottish Labour now making a range of recommendations to improve women’s safety.

The report said law reform and a “significant shift” in social norms are required to tackle the issue of domestic violence against women, and it also calls for current Scottish Government- funded programmes to be monitored and regularly evaluated to ensure they remain effective.

Pauline McNeill, Scottish Labour’s justice spokeswoman, said legal protections also must be strengthened to reduce and prevent the distribution of intimate images, often known as revenge porn.

Justice reforms outlined in the Scottish Government’s Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform Bill, which increases protections for vulnerable witnesses, could be strengthened by giving a right to legal advocacy for rape victims, the party said.

Labour’s Pauline McNeill said the time to act is now (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ms McNeill said: “The need to act to bring an end to violence against women and girls could not be clearer.

“This consultation has heard first-hand from victims’ organisations, women and young people who have experienced violence at the hands of men and has heard about the need to act throughout our society.

“That’s why Scottish Labour is calling for action to keep women and girls safe in our schools, workplaces and public transport.

“With violent crime on the rise, there is a desperate need for a joined-up approach to tackling violence against women and girls.

“It’s time for fundamental change in our society to keep women and girls safe – let’s make it happen.”

Last month, the Scottish Government announced a pilot scheme to offer domestic violence victims up to £1,000 to escape their relationships. The Fund to Leave will be piloted in five council areas in a £500,000 package.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Violence against women and girls is abhorrent, and must not be tolerated.

“Those who perpetrate violence and abuse must change their behaviours and actions and accept responsibility. It is only through fundamental societal change that women can be protected and we must work together and across society to prevent and tackle violence and abuse.

“Our Equally Safe strategy, backed by £19 million of annual funding, supports 121 projects aimed at preventing and eradicating violence against women and girls, focuses on early intervention, prevention and support services.”