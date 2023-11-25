Taxpayers ‘robbed’ by overbudget ferry construction, Lord Robertson warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taxpayers ‘robbed’ by overbudget ferry construction, Lord Robertson warns

By Press Association
The unfinished Glen Sannox Caledonian Macbrayne ferry in the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde (Jane Barlow/PA)
The construction of two delayed and overbudget ferries has “robbed taxpayers”, Lord Robertson claimed as he criticised the Scottish Government’s handling of island issues.

The Labour peer and former defence secretary from Tony Blair’s government is set to retire from his role as chairman of Western Ferries, a privately-owned firm operating between Gourock and Dunoon, at the end of the year.

But before he steps aside, he has urged Scottish ministers to work with island communities to devolve the operation of local services.

He said the “fiasco” at the Ferguson Marine Shipyard in Port Glasgow, which has seen two new vessels built to bolster Caledonian MacBrayne’s (CalMac) fleet in the west of Scotland, set back by multi-year delays and significant overspends.

Lord Robertson will retire as chairman of Western Ferries at the end of the year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It is estimated the Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa vessels will accumulate a £360 million price tag by completion, despite initial contracts having estimated a total of £97 million.

Lord Robertson, former general secretary of Nato, told the PA news agency: “The taxpayers are being robbed here. These will probably be the most expensive ferries in the world. They probably could have been gold-plated and would have saved money.

“It’s a sad reflection on Scotland today, where we used to build the great liners of the world. It is now reduced to one shipyard that can’t apparently build two simple car ferries.”

Meanwhile, he accused the Scottish Government of losing focus on island communities following significant disruption to lifeline ferry services in the summer.

“The communities based on the islands have been compromised, affected, limited, and in some cases destroyed by the fact the lifeline links have been relegated in the way they have,” said Lord Robertson, who was born in Islay and raised in Dunoon.

“In recent years, the rural and the islands, especially, seem to have been relegated and forgotten. I think that is a scandal because Scotland is made up of a whole series of communities but if it is all centralised in the central belt then the island and rural communities get a raw deal.”

Lord Robertson, who was also shadow Scottish secretary prior to entering government in 1997, said the initial plan for devolution was for authority to be further “devolved inside Scotland” to give islanders control of the services they rely on.

He also criticised the potential plan to directly award the Clyde and Hebrides contracts to CalMac without the putting it out to tender in the usual way.

The Scottish Government has said they are exploring the direct award, but stressed it would not be “business as usual” for the service which has faced criticism over its reliability.

Lord Robertson said: “Simply handing the contract to Caledonian MacBrayne is the wrong answer from the point of view of the taxpayer.

“It doesn’t allow for competition, and it allows the existing model to continue. But the fact is, in previous times when it has been open to competition, the taxpayer pays for the cost of putting together the Caledonian MacBrayne bid and the private, anybody challenging Caledonian MacBrayne finds itself having to pick up a very enormous bill for putting together a bid.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “As ministers have previously set out, the rising costs and delays are deeply disappointing.

“The Scottish Government’s priorities have always been and remain the completion of the two ferries, securing a future for the yard and its workforce and supporting our island communities that rely on this type of vessel on a daily basis.”

CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond said: “We will continue to work in partnership with local stakeholders and communities to ensure the best possible outcomes for all who rely on our services.

“We are also looking forward to welcoming six major and 10 small vessels into the fleet in the near future, which will build capacity and resilience across our network.”