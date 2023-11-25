Yousaf to lead anti-racism rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf to lead anti-racism rally

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf will lead the march and address the rally (PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf will lead the march and address the rally (PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf is set to address a national anti-racism rally.

The Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC), Scotland’s largest trade union body, will stage its annual St Andrew’s Day march and rally in Glasgow on Saturday in solidarity with those impacted by racism and racial discrimination throughout Scotland.

In response to reports of fascist groups assembling throughout the country, the theme of this year’s rally is “From Erskine to Elgin: the far-right is not welcome”.

The demonstration comes as both the STUC and Mr Yousaf pledged their solidarity to Jewish and Muslim communities in Scotland, committing to rid the country of antisemitism, Islamophobia and all other forms of racial hatred.

St Andrew’s Day march and rally – Glasgow
People take part in last year’s St Andrew’s Day march in Glasgow (PA)

STUC general secretary Roz Foyer said: “Our St Andrew’s Day march and rally is Scotland’s national demonstration against racism and fascism, sending a clear message to those who spread their hatred and bile that they will not divide us.

“Now more than ever, the trade union movement stands solidly beside those facing discrimination and persecution. From Erskine to Elgin, the length and breadth of Scotland, we will root out racism from our communities and hold to account those who spread it.

“We are pleased the First Minister will lead our rally. We look forward to working with him and his Government as we build a tolerant, inclusive, welcoming nation that has a zero-tolerance approach to racism and fascism.”

STUC Congress 2023
STUC general secretary Roz Foyer with First Minister Humza Yousaf (PA)

Mr Yousaf said: “I am honoured to lead the STUC’s anti-racism rally this year as we stand in solidarity to make clear that there’s no room for racism in Scotland.

“Scotland’s diversity is something to be celebrated and embraced, yet racism and bigotry sadly persists in our communities and in our workplaces.

“Now more than ever, with the events in Gaza and Israel raising tensions and anxiety in many of our communities, we must stand as one against those who try to spread hatred in our welcoming and progressive nation.

“When Islamophobia was prevalent in Scotland in the early 2000s, the trade union movement’s unwavering solidarity with marginalised communities inspired me to become involved in politics.

“I will be incredibly proud to speak at the St Andrew’s Day rally on Saturday to repay some of the love and support the STUC offered me when I needed it most.”