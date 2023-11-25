Labour has to be ‘diverse’ to form successful government says Rayner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour has to be ‘diverse’ to form successful government says Rayner

By Press Association
Deputy Labour Party leader Angela Rayner (PA)
Labour needs to be diverse and welcome different views if the party wants to govern the whole of the UK, according to deputy leader Angela Rayner.

Ms Rayner, who has taken on the role as shadow levelling up and housing secretary, said the party needs to be more than “a load of Keir Starmers” after 10 front bench MPs resigned their posts after going against the party’s policy and voting for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

She told the i newspaper’s Labour’s Plan For Power Podcast: “We have to be diverse. You don’t just need a load of Angela Rayners – that would be awful. There’s only one.

“You can’t make a jigsaw if all the pieces are exactly the same. It has to have different bits to link up, and that’s the crucial bit for me.

Labour Party Conference 2023
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer with deputy leader Angela Rayner (PA)

“If we want to be a successful Labour government, we have to be diverse.”

She said the party’s leadership needed to challenge each other to reach the right decisions.

“We have to be challenging to each other, and people can have different opinions on what we should do,” she said.

“But equally we have to then settle on a position. I don’t agree with Keir every time me and Keir have hit a policy issue, but some I win, some I lose.

“We’re a political movement and we’re a party that wants to govern. So there is a balance.”

She also called for women to have a stronger voice in politics.

“You need someone to tap you on the shoulder sometimes and go, ‘Hey, it’s great that you spoke for 50 minutes in this meeting, but see that woman in the corner over there? She’s not spoken once, bring her into the conversation’,” she said.