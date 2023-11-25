NHS doctor says family’s situation in Gaza has worsened despite ceasefire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS doctor says family’s situation in Gaza has worsened despite ceasefire

By Press Association
NHS doctor Hazem Alaaraj at his brother’s flat in Gaza which is now destroyed (Hazem Alaaraj/PA)
NHS doctor Hazem Alaaraj at his brother’s flat in Gaza which is now destroyed (Hazem Alaaraj/PA)

A Palestinian doctor in the UK said Israel must allow more aid and water into Gaza following the four-day ceasefire with Hamas.

The pause in the conflict began on Friday morning, with Hamas releasing 24 of the about 240 hostages taken during its October 7 attack on Israel, while Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison.

Dr Hazem Alaaraj, 46, of Cheshire, said water was becoming scarce for his mother Ayesha Alaaraj, 70, and father Dr Ibrahim Alaaraj, 77, who live in a compound with more than 60 other close family members in the southern city of Rafah.

Hazem's mother Ayesha Alaaraj and Dr Ibrahim Alaaraj
Mother Ayesha Alaaraj and Dr Ibrahim Alaaraj live in the southern Gaza city of Rafah (Hazem Alaaraj/PA)

Mr Alaaraj, who was raised in Gaza and left in 1995, told the PA news agency: “As you can imagine the situation is not good at all… in the recent couple of weeks things have gotten quite worse, at the moment people are coping.

“There is a scarcity of water now, there’s less and less tap water so they have to buy a (water) tanker, and over the past month, they need a tanker every two days.

“Over the past two weeks or so it has become very difficult to get hold of some water, my brother had to queue for hours for drinking water.”

Since the start of the conflict, Mr Alaaraj said some of his family have died and had their homes either damaged or destroyed by missiles.

He added lack of food has again become a problem as there are “no supplies coming” in.

“There are a few trucks coming in here and there and the number of trucks that are carrying food supplies is very small,” he said.

“I understood Gaza used to take in about five to 700 trucks a day, normally for supplies, but during this period (ceasefire) they’ll (Israel) only be allowing very small numbers, 20 or 30 per day.

“We are talking about a four-day ceasefire. You might have water these four days, but then again it depends if Israel allows more resources after, if it doesn’t I think the problem will continue.”

He said he constantly worries about his family’s safety as Israel “heavily” bombed the south – the same region where Palestinians in the north of Gaza were told to flee for safety.

He said: “You get yourself in this cycle of watching the news over and over, and I ring them every day, sometimes twice a day.

“I had occasions where they’re sick of you ringing so I look at their Facebook status to see if it’s green, then I know they are okay, if not I just message them ‘I hope you’re okay’, to make sure someone is replying to me.”

Mr Alaaraj said he hopes that the UK Government will create an asylum-seeking programme similar to the Homes for Ukraine scheme so he can reunite with his family.