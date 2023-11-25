Equality ‘in the DNA’ of trade unionism, First Minister tells anti-racism rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Equality ‘in the DNA’ of trade unionism, First Minister tells anti-racism rally

By Press Association
People take part in the annual Scottish Trades Union Congress St Andrew’s Day march and rally in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Equality is “in the DNA” of trade unionism, anti-racism protesters heard from Scotland’s First Minister on Saturday.

Humza Yousaf and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar took part in the Scottish Trades Union Congress’s (STUC) annual St Andrew’s Day protest which saw marchers from all over Scotland come together at Glasgow Green, where they processed through the streets of Glasgow up to Strathclyde University.

Protesters from a number of anti-racism organisations came together in solidarity, waving their respective flags and placards while chants of “Justice for Sheku Bayoh” and “Free Palestine” echoed throughout the city.

In response to reports of fascist groups assembling throughout the country, the theme of this year’s rally is “From Erskine to Elgin: The far right is not welcome”.

After arriving at the university, Mr Yousaf denounced the “horrific examples of the mobilisation of the far right” across the world, and spoke of his family’s own experience of being racially abused following 9/11.

He said: “I remember and I suspect that Anas (Sarwar) will remember, and anybody who is Muslim, that post-9/11 life felt really difficult.

“If you had a beard, or like my sisters and my mother you wore a hijab, my sister had stones thrown at her coming off the train.

“We were called terrorists, we were asked if we were related to Bin Laden, we were part of the Taliban.

“All of that Islamophobia that we faced, I can say that post-9/11 the days and weeks, even the months after 9/11, for the first time in my life, as a teenager, I felt like Scotland, maybe, wasn’t my home.”

STUC St Andrew’s Day march
Mr Yousaf went on to tell those at the rally that equality is “in the DNA of the trade union movement”, adding: “I would suggest it is in the DNA of every good-minded Scot.

“Every good-minded person, and that is the vast, overwhelming majority of this country.

“And herein perhaps lies the lesson, that whichever community needs us, wherever they are in Scotland, or abroad, we stand shoulder to shoulder with them.

“I will always, it’s my commitment, my pledge to you, my promise to you, I will always raise my voice for those who are facing hatred, who need someone to amplify their voice, whether it’s at home, or whether it’s abroad.”

STUC St Andrew’s Day march
Mr Yousaf then reiterated his support for a ceasefire in Gaza, and expressed his solidarity with the family of Sheku Bayoh, telling them he hopes they get the answers they deserve.

The rally then heard from Mr Sarwar, who also gave his support for a ceasefire and to Mr Bayoh’s family.

He said that in Scotland, many people of minority ethnicities may not apply for the likes of a workplace promotion due to their skin colour, or their name, stating it is “sadly an everyday occurrence” in the country and across the world.

On a personal note, Mr Sarwar spoke of his son Adam, who at the age of 12 was bullied by a group of boys due to his race.

He said Adam was playing football with the group of boys, who were around his age, who refused to pass to him, stating this was due to him being “the only Paki in the team”.

STUC St Andrew’s Day march
“That was the day he discovered racism,” Mr Sarwar said.

“Honestly, I went up to my own bed that night and I wept, and I thought to myself, when I was 12 I discovered racism.

“My son is 12 and he’s discovered racism. When his son is 12, if he tells Adam that same story, my generation, our generation, will have failed.

“We have got to resolve not to let that happen.”