Starmer open to Elgin Marbles deal with Greece – reports

By Press Association
A Sections of the Parthenon Marbles in London’s British Museum (Matthew Fearn/PA)
A Sections of the Parthenon Marbles in London’s British Museum (Matthew Fearn/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer would not oppose any loan deal that would involve the Elgin Marbles being returned to Athens, according to reports.

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir when he travels to London early next week, the Financial Times reported, with the issue expected to raised in both meetings.

Athens has long demanded the return of the Parthenon Sculptures, which were removed from Greece by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century, when he was the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.

Parthenon Marbles
Sections of the Parthenon Marbles in London’s British Museum (Matthew Fearn/PA)

British Museum chairman George Osborne, the former chancellor, has previously said he is exploring ways for the Elgin Marbles to be displayed in Greece.

There has been speculation this could involve some form of loan arrangement.

The Financial Times has reported that Sir Keir, who represents the Holborn & St Pancras constituency – home to the British Museum, will tell Mr Mitsotakis that Labour will not change the law regarding the marbles.

The 1963 British Museum Act prevents the institution giving away objects from its collection except in very limited circumstances.

“We’re sticking with the existing law, but if a loan deal that is mutually acceptable to the British Museum and the Greek government can be agreed, we won’t stand in the way,” one person close to Sir Keir told the paper.

The Prime Minister, speaking in March, said that there were “no plans” to change a law over the sculptures.