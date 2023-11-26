Kemi Badenoch unveils £4.5bn funding plan for British manufacturing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kemi Badenoch unveils £4.5bn funding plan for British manufacturing

By Press Association
Ministers hope to boost manufacturing in the UK (Ian Forsyth/PA)
A multibillion-pound funding package for key manufacturing sectors will drive growth and boost investment in the UK, ministers have said.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch said the UK would not be drawn into a “distortive subsidy battle” as the Government set out its plan to boost key sectors and nurture a “globally competitive” battery supply chain over the next decade.

Car makers, aerospace companies and clean energy firms are set to benefit from a £4.5 billion Government fund earmarked for “strategic” manufacturing sectors, under the Government’s Advanced Manufacturing Plan.

The plan has been published alongside a £50 million battery strategy, which will see the UK aim to become a world leader in design and production of key technology.

Recent geopolitical tensions have played havoc with electric vehicle battery supply chains in particular, creating challenges amid the race to net zero.

The major funding plan for manufacturing was announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the autumn statement last week. It comes as the UK seeks to attract investors and firms in a push to capitalise on the growing green economy.

More than £2 billion of the fund has been earmarked for the automotive industry, with £975 million for aerospace.

The money is intended to support the development of zero-emission vehicles, as well as more energy efficient aircraft equipment.

Ms Badenoch, in a foreword to the plan, appeared to distance the UK from the subsidy-heavy approach taken by the US in the Inflation Reduction Act which has been praised the Labour Party.

“Other countries have embarked on large tax and spending sprees to claim a share of the global manufacturing market. I have been clear throughout that the UK will not be drawn into a distortive subsidy battle,” she said.

“For those of us who believe in the power of the market, the key to unlocking continued growth in our manufacturing industry is capital investment from the private sector, which sustains jobs and growth for the UK.

South Korean President state visit to the UK
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch (Aaron Chown/PA)

“No business secretary can pick winners, but Government can help companies succeed by removing obstacles in their way and focus on improving the business environment to ensure the sector is competitive.”

The Government has nonetheless in recent months handed subsidies to Tata’s battery plant, BMW’s Mini factory and this week to Nissan after the Japanese car giant announced it will build new electric Qashqai and Juke models in the UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the new plans would see the Government going “full throttle to back British businesses and make the UK a world leader in manufacturing”.

“Today’s plan will not only give the industry the long-term certainty they need to grow and invest further in the UK, but it will also lay the foundations to create more jobs and opportunities for people across the country,” he said.

Firms and investors are set to gather on Monday at a global investment summit at Hampton Court Palace.

The Chancellor used last week’s autumn statement to confirm that a tax break allowing firms to cut their bills if they invest in new equipment will be made permanent, in what he claimed was the “biggest business tax cut in modern history”.

The move was welcomed by firms as the Government hopes moves to boost business can help revive the UK’s sluggish growth record.

Labour accused the Conservatives of handing out public money “with no plan or transparency”.

Shadow business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “The Conservatives have conceded Labour was right to say our world-class industries need a government on their side, investing in the future.

“The difference is Labour would back British business and workers with a proper industrial strategy, a clear public plan that attracts private investment, and sees government work in partnership with industry, to ensure jobs and opportunities remain in Britain.

“The Conservatives seem only to be able to write cheques and press releases with no proper plan.”