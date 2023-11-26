Gaza truce must hold to allow more emergency aid into territory – Red Cross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gaza truce must hold to allow more emergency aid into territory – Red Cross

By Press Association
Palestinians walk by a destroyed government building in Gaza City (Mohammed Hajjar/AP)
The temporary ceasefire and exchange of hostages in Gaza must hold so more emergency aid can be brought into the territory, the Red Cross has warned.

Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and prisoners on Saturday as the temporary truce in Gaza continued.

The hostages were transferred to Israel late on Saturday night, after Hamas delayed the release by several hours, accusing Israel of violating the terms of a truce deal.

A total of 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are to be freed during the four-day truce as part of the agreement.

Children look at photographs of kidnapped Israelis (Vadhim Ghirda/AP)

Pascal Hundt, Red Cross’s crisis response director, told Sky News on Sunday: “The population and the situation is so desperate here that you know we need this truce to hold in order to have more trucks and more emergency assistance coming into Gaza.

“So that’s why I hope, I’m not confident, I don’t know, we will see, but I really do hope that everything goes without any problem as we saw during the last two operations.”

Mr Hundt said an extension to the ceasefire was as critical for the general population as it was for hostages as people in Gaza were “living under conditions that I cannot even describe, because I never saw that in my entire career with the Red Cross”.

Having been in the cars that brought the hostages across into Egypt, Mr Hundt said the release was “so charged emotionally” and aid workers were almost crying with joy.

More exchanges are expected to take place on Sunday, after Israel confirmed it had received the list of a third group of hostages set for release.

Mr Hundt reiterated the Red Cross had remained on standby throughout and was ready to offer support if any complications arose.

He added that he “cannot make any predictions” on the proposed third day of truce, but that the Red Cross was taking “a step-by-step approach” to the ongoing negotiations.