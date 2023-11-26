Met Police investigates ‘verbal abuse against GB News journalist’ at protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Met Police investigates ‘verbal abuse against GB News journalist’ at protest

By Press Association
A GB News journalist said she and her crew were surrounded by people all shouting at them (Harry Stedman/PA)
The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation after a GB News journalist alleged she was verbally abused in an “intimidating” encounter while reporting at the pro-Palestinian march on Saturday.

Katherine Forster described herself and her crew being surrounded by people “all shouting” in central London after she admitted to a “persistent” man that she was reporting for GB News.

The broadcaster posted on X, formerly Twitter, that it was a group of pro-Palestinian protesters that “surrounded and verbally abused” Ms Forster and the crew.

Reporting from the scene on Saturday, Ms Forster said: “In the last hour or so we, the cameraman, our backwatcher, who’s here to keep us safe, had really quite an unpleasant experience.

“A guy on a tannoy shouting at us wanted to know who we’re broadcasting from. He wouldn’t go away. He was very persistent.

“Eventually I said GB News at that point he just, I can’t tell you what he said, but it was vile, fascist scum, etcetera.

“A group of people came round us, all shouting at us. I have to say, it was very intimidating.”

She continued: “We then moved to a completely different place and at the end of that live lo and behold he appeared again.

“The police spoke to him and he’s been moved on. We’ve been told to stay here and we’re filing a police report.”

She added that most people were “very peaceful” at the protest.

“Of course, it’s really important that the press can bring you the news, can tell you what’s going on,” Ms Forster went on.

“If it wasn’t for the press we wouldn’t even know what was happening in Israel, in Gaza, but intimidating the press on the streets of London, not okay at all.”

The Met Police posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The right of the press to freely report on protests is no less important than the right to protest itself.

“They should be able to do so without facing intimidation or aggression.

“Officers spoke with the journalist and her team following this incident.

“An investigation is under way.”