Met Police investigates ‘verbal abuse against GB News journalist’ at protest

The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation after a GB News journalist alleged she was verbally abused in an “intimidating” encounter while reporting at the pro-Palestinian march on Saturday.

Katherine Forster described herself and her crew being surrounded by people “all shouting” in central London after she admitted to a “persistent” man that she was reporting for GB News.

The broadcaster posted on X, formerly Twitter, that it was a group of pro-Palestinian protesters that “surrounded and verbally abused” Ms Forster and the crew.

'I have to say it was really intimidating, I'm pretty shaken up by it, and we're filing a police report' GB News reporter, Katherine Forster, describes the 'distressing' incident she faced today, as pro-Palestine protesters surrounded and verbally abused her and the crew. pic.twitter.com/nVQ7huSQyV — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 25, 2023

Reporting from the scene on Saturday, Ms Forster said: “In the last hour or so we, the cameraman, our backwatcher, who’s here to keep us safe, had really quite an unpleasant experience.

“A guy on a tannoy shouting at us wanted to know who we’re broadcasting from. He wouldn’t go away. He was very persistent.

“Eventually I said GB News at that point he just, I can’t tell you what he said, but it was vile, fascist scum, etcetera.

“A group of people came round us, all shouting at us. I have to say, it was very intimidating.”

She continued: “We then moved to a completely different place and at the end of that live lo and behold he appeared again.

“The police spoke to him and he’s been moved on. We’ve been told to stay here and we’re filing a police report.”

She added that most people were “very peaceful” at the protest.

“Of course, it’s really important that the press can bring you the news, can tell you what’s going on,” Ms Forster went on.

“If it wasn’t for the press we wouldn’t even know what was happening in Israel, in Gaza, but intimidating the press on the streets of London, not okay at all.”

The Met Police posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The right of the press to freely report on protests is no less important than the right to protest itself.

“They should be able to do so without facing intimidation or aggression.

“Officers spoke with the journalist and her team following this incident.

“An investigation is under way.”