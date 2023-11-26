Irish premier’s tweet on hostage being ‘lost’ sparks ire from Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Irish premier’s tweet on hostage being ‘lost’ sparks ire from Israel

By Press Association
Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (PA)
A tweet by Irish premier Leo Varadkar referring to former Hamas hostage Emily Hand as having been lost has sparked ire in Israel.

The Taoiseach welcomed the release of the nine-year-old Irish-Israeli girl on Saturday as a “day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family”.

“An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and we breathe a massive sigh of relief.  

“Our prayers have been answered,” he posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Israel’s foreign minister Eli Cohen accused Mr Varadkar of needing a “reality check”, saying Emily was not lost but kidnapped.

He said he has summoned the Irish ambassador in Tel Aviv “for a reprimand” following Mr Varadkar’s statement.

Mr Cohen posted on X at Mr Varadkar: “Mr Prime Minister, It seems you have lost your moral compass and need a reality check!

“Emily Hand was not “lost”, she was kidnapped by a terror organisation worse than Isis that murdered her stepmother.

“Emily and more than 30 other Israeli children were taken hostage by Hamas, and you @LeoVaradkar are trying to legitimise and normalise terror. Shame on you!”.

Reacting, Irish Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said Mr Varadkar has been “unambiguous in condemning the violence of Hamas”.

“The Taoiseach has been unambiguous in condemning the violence of Hamas and also calling for restraint from Israeli military forces, and what we have now seen in the release of Emily is a tribute to the work her father did, his dignity, his restraint, his leadership in awful circumstances, but it also shows what diplomacy by the Irish government by the Taoiseach, by the Tanaiste, and also by allies and partners in Egypt, in America and Qatar can achieve,” he told the BBC.

“I think even today we still need to reflect on what a quiet word and what a well made argument and the value of countries working together and what that can achieve.”