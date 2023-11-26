SNP urges UK Government to take bold action on climate change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP urges UK Government to take bold action on climate change

By Press Association
The SNP is calling for bold action on climate change (Jane Barlow/PA)
The SNP is urging the UK Government to follow the Scottish Government’s lead and take bold action to tackle the global climate emergency.

Speaking ahead of the Cop28 UN climate conference, SNP MP Deidre Brock said that “bold, committed and informed leadership” is needed to address the climate crisis.

The party criticised “irresponsible” net-zero policy changes announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in September, which included delaying a ban on new petrol and diesel cars by five years and weakening the plan to phase out new gas boilers.

The Climate Change Committee, which advises the UK Government on how to reach net zero, has said that the changes will make achieving a target of making the UK net zero by 2050 “considerably harder to achieve”.

Cop28 begins later this week in Dubai, after taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt last year and in Glasgow in 2021.

The SNP urged the UK Government to “follow the Scottish Government’s leadership and step up to its moral responsibilities”.

Ms Brock said: “There are few more important challenges facing us all right now than tackling climate change and leaving a safe world for the generations to come.

“We can and should be proud that Scotland is playing its part – whether it is being among the first nations to declare a climate emergency, being the first country to pledge loss and damage funding, investing in a Just Transition, or improving public transport so people can make more sustainable choices.

“Scotland has so much to offer the world when it comes to tackling the climate crisis but much of our progress is being held back by Westminster’s arrogance and short sightedness.

“Rishi Sunak’s recent irresponsible and nonsensical backtracking on his government’s already timid actions are as dangerous as they are embarrassing – and, as countries come together at Cop28 this week, I suspect the Tories will be left in absolutely no doubt about the damaging impact of their actions.

“People need bold, committed and informed leadership to allow us to properly play our part in addressing the climate crisis.”

She added: “The SNP will continue to do what we can with the powers at our disposal but, ultimately, it is only with the full powers of independence we can truly be at the heart of delivering the greener future we all deserve.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “The UK has, and will continue to, play a leadership role on climate change.

“We were the first country to legislate for net zero and have cut emissions faster than any other major economy.

“We’re proud that we’ve overdelivered on every target to cut our emissions to date and have more ambitious climate change targets than our peers, that we’ll continue to meet.

“Overseas our programmes in some of the most climate-vulnerable countries have helped over 100 million people cope with the effects of climate change and provided almost 70 million people with improved access to clean energy.”