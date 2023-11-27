Covid inquiry kicks off key week with Khan and Burnham giving evidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Covid inquiry kicks off key week with Khan and Burnham giving evidence

By Press Association
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham held intense talks with Number 10 over tough Covid restrictions (Jacob King/PA)
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham held intense talks with Number 10 over tough Covid restrictions (Jacob King/PA)

Sadiq Khan will join regional mayors Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram in giving evidence at the Covid-19 inquiry later.

The appearance by the three Labour politicians kicks off a highly anticipated week at Lady Hallett’s probe, with former health secretary Matt Hancock and ex-deputy prime minister Dominic Raab among those giving evidence.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove and former health secretary Sajid Javid will also appear, alongside former deputy chief medical officer Professor Dame Jenny Harries.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will appear before the Covid inquiry later (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Hancock in particular has faced repeated criticism from a number of witnesses before the inquiry, with the independent MP down to give evidence across Thursday and Friday.

Various witnesses have expressed concern about his performance as health secretary, with the inquiry hearing that the country’s most senior civil servant at the time, Lord Sedwill, wanted Mr Hancock sacked.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Mr Burnham and Mr Khan are scheduled to give evidence on Monday morning, with Liverpool’s Metro Mayor Mr Rotheram down to appear later in the afternoon.

The mayors will likely be questioned about engagements with the Government during the crisis, as lockdowns and restrictions were imposed across the country.

Me Burnham in particular was involved in intense negotiations with Downing Street in October 2020 over the imposition of tough Covid restrictions and the need for a local support package for businesses and workers.