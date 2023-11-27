New independent adviser to provide support for disaster victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New independent adviser to provide support for disaster victims

By Press Association
The Grenfell Tower fire left many disaster victims needing support (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A new permanent independent adviser will provide support for victims of major disasters in England and Wales, the Ministry of Justice has announced.

The Independent Public Advocate (IPA) will aim to offer faster help and advice to survivors of major incidents such as the Manchester Arena bombing and the Grenfell Tower fire.

This includes advising victims on how to access vital financial, physical and mental health services and ensuring they understand their rights, but not acting as a legal representative.

They will also be able to advise the Government on whether a review or inquiry should take place following a major incident, and will have the power to produce reports without a direct request from the Justice Secretary.

When not deployed to help those affected by a developing disaster, the person in the role will build relationships with public bodies involved in major incident response.

Both the Scottish Parliament and Northern Ireland Executive will be able to establish their own IPA.

Alex Chalk
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk (Lucy North/PA)

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk KC said: “A permanent Independent Public Advocate available for rapid deployment will mean victims can receive vital emotional and practical support from day one.

“These reforms will give victims a voice when decisions are made about the type of review or inquiry to be held into a disaster, and will help ensure lessons are learnt.”

The creation of an IPA was first proposed as a manifesto commitment in 2017 by the then-prime minister Theresa May.

It was in response to a report by Bishop James Jones, titled The Patronising Disposition Of Unaccountable Power, which found failings in the way the bereaved families of the Hillsborough disaster were treated by those in authority.

Former Justice Secretary Dominic Raab then confirmed plans to pass legislation for the role in March, with amendments being made to the Victims and Prisoners Bill.

The Government will also be able to appoint specialist advocates with relevant experience to each individual disaster alongside the IPA to offer expert advice and insight, such as community leaders who hold the confidence of victims.

A major incident is defined as an event that occurs in England or Wales and is declared in writing by the Justice Secretary to have caused the death of or serious harm to a significant number of individuals.