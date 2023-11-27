Sunak insists he is focused on job following speculation about Tory defections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak insists he is focused on job following speculation about Tory defections

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has brushed off suggestions that Reform UK is trying to lure some of his MPs (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has brushed off suggestions that Reform UK is trying to lure some of his MPs.

Lee Anderson has claimed he was offered a “guaranteed” job for five years on the same £80,000 salary as an MP if he defected.

It comes after leader Richard Tice denied that any “cash or money” has been offered to Tory MPs to join the right-wing party but said he has held “numerous discussions” with Conservatives who are concerned about Mr Sunak’s approach.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Reform UK leader Richard Tice has denied offering ‘cash or money’ to Tory MPs to join his party (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Prime Minister was asked about the situation as he attended a major investment summit at Hampton Court Palace.

Asked if he is concerned about the prospect of his MPs defecting, he said: “I’m focused on delivering for the British people.

“We’ve had a very positive autumn statement where we’re now cutting taxes for 28 million workers across the UK – that’s going to come in in January to ease the burden on the cost of living.

“We’re cutting taxes for businesses so that they can invest in our future growth and create jobs.

“And this summit represents the enormous positive momentum behind the UK economy, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

The Sunday Times reported that Mr Anderson, a Tory deputy chairman who has represented Ashfield in Nottinghamshire since 2019, claimed last month to have been offered “a lot of money” to join the Nigel Farage-linked party.

Mr Tice on Sunday rejected the claim, reportedly made by Mr Anderson at a South Cambridgeshire Conservative Association event last month.

“Let me make it absolutely clear – no cash or money has in any way been offered. What has been offered is the chance to change the shape of the debate,” Mr Tice told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.

According to the paper, which has obtained a recording, Mr Anderson told activists: “Now, there is a political party that begins with an R that offered me a lot of money to join them. I say a lot of money, I mean a lot of money.”

Mr Tice told the BBC: “I’m very happy to confirm that I’ve had numerous discussions with a number of Tory MPs, ministers, former ministers, who are absolutely furious with the complete betrayal of the Government’s promises, furious with the failure to stop the boats, furious with opening the borders to mass immigration.”

He suggested Mr Anderson has “used the threat of defecting to Reform to negotiate himself the deputy chairmanship of the Tory Party”.

On Sunday night, Mr Anderson hit back at Mr Tice.

“From time to time politicians do meet other politicians from different political parties,” he said in a statement issued to GB News.

“At one such meeting I was offered the chance to join another party for the following deal – I join within a few months and stand for this party at the next election.

“If I lost my seat I would be guaranteed a job with the party for five years on the same salary as an MP.

“To falsely claim that I used this as leverage to get the position of deputy chairman is an insult to me and my party.”

A spokesman for Reform UK declined to comment on Mr Anderson’s statement.

A high-profile MP, Mr Anderson has attracted criticism for a range of remarks on everything from food banks to illegal migration.

UK Parliament portraits
Lee Anderson has been the Conservative MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire since 2019 (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

Earlier this month, after the Supreme Court struck down the Government’s landmark Rwanda asylum plan, he suggested ministers should “ignore the law” and start sending asylum seekers to the east African nation.

But he is a favourite of activists and MPs on the right of the party, keeping his post in Mr Sunak’s reshuffle this month.

Reform UK has only taken small proportions of the vote in recent by-elections.

But that has not stopped some Conservatives fearing that Mr Tice’s party could exploit voter unhappiness over small boats and immigration at the next general election.