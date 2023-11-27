New Scottish exams chair appointed as system faces shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Scottish exams chair appointed as system faces shake-up

By Press Association
Shirley Rogers will chair the body which oversees school and college exams in Scotland (David Davies/PA)
A new chair of Scotland’s exam body has been appointed as the agency is set to be replaced.

Shirley Rogers will take up the post on December 1 following the end of David Middleton’s term.

Ms Rogers will initially serve as the chair of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) ahead of the Scottish Government’s planned education reforms.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “I’m pleased to welcome Shirley Rogers into post as the first female Chair of the Scottish Qualifications Authority and look forward to working closely with her.

“This appointment is a vital step forward in our process to reform Scotland’s education system, as we look to deliver change in practice and culture at the SQA and its replacement body.

“I’ve been clear that reform is a process and that work has already started to embed system and culture change that improves outcomes for young people, whilst supporting school staff.

“I’d like to thank David Middleton for his hard work and professionalism as current chair of the SQA and wish him the very best for the future.”

Ms Rogers added: “I am delighted to be joining the SQA as chair. I look forward to working with the organisation and its stakeholders to achieve the very best that we can for students, parents, teachers and employers.”

Two years ago, plans were announced to scrap and replace both the SQA and Education Scotland, with the new agencies expected to begin their work next summer.

But legislation was delayed to give ministers time to consider expert reports on Scotland’s education system while, earlier this month, Ms Gilruth said she would return to Holyrood “in the new year” to fully debate her reform proposals.