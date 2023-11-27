All you need to know as Government reaches a deal with consultants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know as Government reaches a deal with consultants

By Press Association
Consultant strikes in England could be over after a new deal was reached between medics and the Government (Dave Higgens/PA)

The Government and consultants have finally agreed a deal after being locked in talks for weeks.

Here’s all you need to know on the latest development in NHS doctors’ strikes in England.

– What has happened?

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said it reached an agreement with consultants from the British Medical Association (BMA) and the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) after weeks of negotiations.

– Does this mean strikes are over?

Not quite yet. The deal will now be put to consultant members of the unions. If members agree to the deal, strikes by top hospital doctors will come to an end.

– What does the deal include?

Officials have agreed a deal which will see consultants earn more money from January 2024, though it will not be paid until April 2024.

There will be an increase to the starting salary for a consultant, and to the salary at the top of the new pay scale structure, the union said.

DHSC has also said that it will also work with unions to “review the operation” of the pay review body (Doctors and Dentists Remuneration) which advises Government on doctor pay.

Meanwhile, the BMA has agreed to end the use of its controversial rate card – which advises doctors on how much to charge for non-contractual work, including cover, during strikes, DHSC said.

– Didn’t the Government say that pay for 2023/24 was “off the table” during talks?

The Government did say said that headline pay for 2023/24 was not on the table during negotiations.

However, consultants have left the talks with a deal which will see them earn more money from January 2024, though it will not be paid until April 2024.

But, technically, the Government won’t be paying the uplift until the next financial year.

– So how much more will each doctor get?

The BMA said these proposals will mean that consultants will receive a minimum of 6% in 2023/24 as a result of the previously implemented pay award and the majority of consultants will also receive an additional uplift, of up to 12.8%, depending on their pay point.

– Is everyone happy with this deal?

The Royal College of Nursing said nurses will be “appalled” by the announcement.

The union’s chief nurse, Professor Nicola Ranger, said: “Nursing staff will be appalled by this announcement and where it leaves them. The government has shown it has the political will to reform pay for some of the highest earners in the NHS while our members are left with the lowest pay rise in the public sector.”

But other health commentators have expressed relief over the deal being struck, particularly as the NHS approaches another challenging winter.

– Why did consultants strike in the first place?

The BMA said pay for consultants has fallen by 35% in real terms since 2008/09.

The Government’s initial public sector pay offer saw consultants given a 6% rise.

The deal was imposed in the summer and as a result, frontline doctors ramped up strike efforts, with the most recent strike seeing both junior doctors and consultants on picket lines together.

– What has the impact of the strikes been on the NHS?

Strikes in the NHS – which have also included other staffing groups including nurses, physiotherapists and paramedics, have led to more than a million appointments, procedures and surgeries being rescheduled – with some patients facing disruption on multiple occasions.

The industrial action has also cost the NHS more than £1 billion.

– What about other doctors?

The Government has confirmed that talks with specialist, associate specialist and specialty (SAS) doctors and junior doctors are ongoing.