Tommy Robinson charged with criminal offence after arrest at antisemitism march

Far-right figure Tommy Robinson has been charged with a criminal offence after allegedly refusing to leave a march against antisemitism at the weekend.

The Metropolitan Police said that the 40-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, is accused of failing to comply with a direction to leave an area and will appear in court on January 22.

Robinson was arrested near the Royal Courts of Justice in London, from where the demonstration began on Sunday, after organisers said he would not be welcome at the event.

Police said on Monday: “A man has now been charged in connection with this incident.

“Stephen Lennon, of Bedfordshire, has been charged with failing to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area.

“He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 22.”

Officers sprayed Robinson with synthetic pepper spray and handcuffed him as he was arrested at the event.

He uploaded a video of himself with partially closed eyes to social media after the confrontation.

Other footage of him arguing with police officers was also posted on his X account, with Robinson claiming to be present as a journalist at the march.

Following his release from custody, he claimed that bail conditions preventing him from entering London or taking part in protests were “a blatant abuse of my human rights”.