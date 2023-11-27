Home Office to end hotel contract for lone asylum-seeking children, council says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Office to end hotel contract for lone asylum-seeking children, council says

By Press Association
People gathered outside Brighton Town Hall in June in support of Brighton and Hove City Council’s plan to launch legal action against the Home Office for reopening a hotel where more than 100 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children went missing (PA)
The Home Office is ending its contract with a hotel where unaccompanied asylum-seeking children went missing, a council leader has said.

Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey said the Home Office will end its contract with a hotel in Hove to house unaccompanied youths on Thursday, November 30.

Ms Sankey posted on X: “The Home Office contract with a Hove hotel to accommodate unaccompanied children seeking asylum will end on Thursday.

“This is a major milestone for our council and for our city.

“Because Brighton and Hove Labour and Brighton and Hove City Council took action, this inhumane policy is ending.”

The move comes after the council launched legal action against the Government in June after the Home Office planned to reopen the hotel despite 50 children “still unaccounted for”.

Sussex Police confirmed 139 young people had gone missing from Hove since July 2021 and 90 children have been found.

On July 27, the High Court ruled the practice of housing lone child asylum seekers in hotels had been unlawful for more than 18 months.

Mr Justice Chamberlain said the practice is unlawful because the power to place the children in hotels “may be used on very short periods in true emergency situations”.

The Home Office maintains that the best place for unaccompanied children to be homed is within a local authority.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Due to the rise in dangerous small boats crossings, the Government has had no alternative but to urgently use hotels to accommodate unaccompanied asylum-seeking children while they await placements with local authorities.

“We are making every effort to end the use of expensive hotels which are costing the taxpayer £8.2 million a day, including opening ex-military sites and the Bibby Stockholm.”