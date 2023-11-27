Two-day extension to humanitarian pause in Gaza is not enough, charities say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Two-day extension to humanitarian pause in Gaza is not enough, charities say

By Press Association
A Red Cross convoy carrying Israeli hostages (Hatem Ali/AP)
A Red Cross convoy carrying Israeli hostages (Hatem Ali/AP)

A two-day extension to the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip is insufficient to meet the needs of people there, charities have said as they called for an immediate ceasefire.

The Qatari government announced on Monday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to “extend the humanitarian pause” for two more days.

Further releases of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners in Israel’s jails are expected as the deal is structured to allow more exchanges for every day the pause holds.

On Monday night, ActionAid welcomed a longer pause but warned it will not be enough to help women and girls sheltering in camps in southern Gaza. 

It claimed the delivery of 187 trucks of aid in recent days “utterly fails” to meet the needs of Palestinians in the territory and amounts to less than half the amount of aid allowed in before the war.

One mother displaced in southern Gaza told the charity: “We came to the school to find a mattress, blanket, or anything to cover ourselves with.

“We did not find any of this. We slept on the floor. We sleep without pillows and without blankets. The one blanket we have we put on the children.

“My sister recently gave birth, about two weeks ago. She could not find a blanket to cover her newborn with.

“Cold and rain are upon us, and there is no fresh water. We can’t find food to feed the children.

“We go to the market and are surprised by the prices. They are unimaginable.”

Riham Jafari, advocacy and communication co-ordinator for ActionAid Palestine, said: “We welcome the announcement of a two-day extension to the truce in Gaza to give extra time to deliver much-needed aid … but again, only a ceasefire can meet the huge needs of millions of people.

“Until then, pauses can only provide a short relief from the relentless bombing and a tiny window to get in a fraction of the aid needed.”

Plan International, which advocates for children’s rights and equality for girls, described the extension to the pause as “another positive step” but called for an end to hostilities.

The charity’s UK director of influencing and youth engagement, Kathleen Spencer Chapman, said: “The announcement of an extended two-day pause to the conflict in Gaza and the release of more hostages is another positive step.

“However, only a full and immediate ceasefire will stop children being killed and enable the scale of life-saving aid and supplies – such as desperately needed clean water, food, fuel and medicines – needed to be distributed across Gaza.

“A pause only offers children and families a temporary reprieve from the violence.

ISRAEL Gaza
(PA Graphics)

“We cannot allow children to return to the daily death and destruction they have been subjected to since October 7. 

“That’s why we continue to call on the UK Government and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to back a full ceasefire now and not just a pause.”

Save the Children International wrote: “We welcome the release of some Israeli children held hostage in Gaza and Palestinian children held in Israeli military detention.

“But we still need all hostages to be released unconditionally, for children in Israeli-run prisons to be better protected and a lasting ceasefire now.”

Its international chief executive Inger Ashing said: “A few days’ pause in fighting won’t keep children safe.

“We cannot let a whole generation of children bear the brunt of this conflict. We need a lasting ceasefire now.”