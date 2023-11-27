King meets world business and finance figures at Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King meets world business and finance figures at Buckingham Palace

By Press Association
The King and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meet guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace (Daniel Leal/PA)
The King has met business and finance leaders from across the world at a Buckingham Palace reception to mark the conclusion of the UK’s Global Investment Summit.

Charles was introduced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to attendees from the summit including Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone, Jamie Dimon from JP Morgan Chase and Nissan’s Makoto Uchida.

In the Palace’s White Drawing Room, Charles also met Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who is governor of Saudi Arabia’s public wealth fund and chairman of Newcastle United, as well as Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, managing director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Mr Sunak praised Microsoft’s “very good announcement today investing billions in building the infrastructure for AI here in the UK”, as he introduced Charles to Microsoft UK chief executive Clare Barclay.

Other business leaders who were introduced to Charles on Monday evening included Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon, Bank of America’s Bernard Mensah and Dame Anne Richards from Fidelity International.

Global Investment Summit 2023 Royal reception
The King during a reception at Buckingham Palace (Daniel Leal/PA)

Charles then met other financial leaders and chief executives at a reception in the Palace’s Picture Gallery, attended by senior Government ministers including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Home Secretary James Cleverly.

The reception came ahead of Charles’s attendance at the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit at Cop28 in Dubai on Friday.

The Global Investment Summit was hosted by the UK Government at Hampton Court Palace earlier on Monday.

In a speech to open the summit, Mr Sunak highlighted the UK’s low rate of business taxation, despite official forecasts suggesting the overall tax burden will reach a post-Second World War high.

The Prime Minister said there was “positive momentum” behind the UK economy as around 200 chief executives gathered at Henry VIII’s former palace, with Mr Sunak rolling out the red carpet to global investors for the summit aimed at attracting funding and jobs to the UK.

Downing Street said leading investors had committed £29.5 billion in new UK projects and capital – triple the sum raised at the last Global Investment Summit in 2021.

No 10 said the investments had sealed the UK’s “reputation as one of the best places in the world to do business”.