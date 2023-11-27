Liz Truss appears to back White House return for Donald Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Liz Truss appears to back White House return for Donald Trump

By Press Association
Donald Trump is the frontrunner to be the Republican nominee for next year’s presidential election (Brian Lawless/PA)
Former prime minister Liz Truss has signalled that she would support a return of Donald Trump to the White House.

In an article for the Wall Street Journal, Ms Truss hailed historical US leadership in helping to “successfully hold off the communist threat from the Soviet Union”.

She said: “The world would benefit from more of that kind of American leadership today.

“I hope that a Republican will be returned to the White House in 2024.

“There must be conservative leadership in the US that is once again bold enough to call out hostile regimes as evil and a threat.”

Mr Trump is the front-runner in the race to be the Republican candidate next year in what could be a rerun of the last presidential election.

Democratic incumbent Joe Biden defeated Mr Trump in the contest in 2020.

Mr Trump is currently embroiled in a civil fraud trial in New York over claims he and his company misled lenders and insurers between 2014 and 2021 by giving them financial statements that greatly inflated his asset values and overall net worth.

Liz Truss
Liz Truss is in Washington this week (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Truss is in Washington this week as part of a delegation with the Conservative Friends of Ukraine.

She became the shortest serving prime minister in modern British political history when she was forced out of Government after a chaotic 49 days in Downing Street last year following her mini-budget which caused the economy to tumble.

In her article for the US publication, Ms Truss, who has also served as foreign secretary, pressed for Ukraine to be given the “weapons it needs to deliver a knockout blow to Russia”.

She also called for more defence support for Taiwan in the face of Chinese aggression and said a nuclear deal with Iran “should be abandoned” and “tougher sanctions imposed”.

“No more cash should be funnelled to a regime that has been funding terrorists and their murderous exploits,” she said.