Cameron to urge Nato allies not to waver in support for Ukraine

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron is to urge his counterparts in Nato not to waver in their support for Ukraine as it continues to fight against Russian invaders.

The former prime minister has travelled to Brussels to demonstrate the UK’s continued support for Kyiv as it battles President Vladimir Putin’s attack.

There has been less focus on the war in eastern Europe as Western allies address the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

But with a continuing truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict, Lord Cameron, who made Ukraine his first trip after returning to frontline politics a fortnight ago, said Nato can “never turn a blind eye to Russian aggression”.

Reports have suggested that the United States is using diplomatic channels to encourage Ukraine to begin ceasefire talks and bring the bloody 21-month conflict to a close as harsh winter conditions reduce hopes of a breakthrough for President Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops.

But Lord Cameron said Nato must show the Kremlin that Nato backing for Ukraine will not dampen.

He said: “Nato keeps over one billion people safe and secure and, nearly 75 years on, the alliance is stronger than ever.

“Putin first believed that Nato would be divided and that Ukraine would crumble.

“Now he believes he can wait out his war in Ukraine. He was wrong then and he is wrong now.

“Together, the UK and our Nato allies will never turn a blind eye to Russian aggression.

“The UK will continue to be a steadfast supporter of Ukraine and a champion for European peace and stability.”

Lord Cameron attended Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting in Downing Street before travelling to join Nato foreign ministers in Brussels, including his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

Lord Cameron visited Ukraine on his first trip after being appointed Foreign Secretary (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

The Foreign Office said Lord Cameron will update the gathering about his recent visit to Kyiv.

Department officials said he will underline that Britain remains firmly behind Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and urge allies not to waver in their support.

He is expected to be at a meeting of the Nato-Ukraine Council in the Belgian capital on Wednesday.

Officials said Lord Cameron will also set out the need for Sweden’s “urgent” accession to the alliance, arguing that it would mark a “critical step forward” in strengthening peace and stability in Europe.

Since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, Finland and Sweden both dropped decades of military non-alignment to seek protection under Nato’s security umbrella.

Finland joined the alliance in April but Sweden’s membership route has proved more bumpy, with Turkey and Hungary delaying ratification of Stockholm’s participation.