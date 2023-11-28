‘World first’ project to help people who self-harm receives £1.5m backing

A new strategy to support people who self-harm, thought to be the first of its kind in the world, has been backed by funding of £1.5m.

Developed by the Scottish Government and local authorities, it sets out a three-year action plan to help people at the highest risk and reduce stigma.

While other strategies have addressed self-harm as part of overall mental health of suicide prevention plans, this is believed to be the first which is dedicated to self-harm.

The plan aims to embed “compassionate understanding” of self-harm in healthcare and education, as well as improving support and data-gathering.

A webchat service, run by the charity Penumbra, which offers help out-of-hours, is also being funded by the Government.

New @ScotGov and @COSLA’s strategy to improve support for people who self-harm is believed to be a world first. The strategy backed by new £1.5 million investment was shaped by people with lived experience of self-harm ➡️https://t.co/hq69qDrj2t pic.twitter.com/UIjdoODJAz — Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) November 28, 2023

Mental Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd said: “We believe that any person who has self-harmed or is thinking about self-harming should receive compassionate support with a focus on recovery, without fear of stigma or discrimination.

“The way in which people seek support and discuss self-harm is changing with many going online for help, so the webchat service being offered by Penumbra is very welcome.

“This work is also helping to build our understanding about self-harm and the most helpful interventions so that we can continue to improve the services on offer.”

Professor Amy Chandler of Edinburgh University commented: “Self-harm is often misunderstood, with those who self-harm all too often receiving inappropriate, dismissive, or even harmful responses.

“While many nations have suicide prevention strategies that include self-harm, this strategy is unique in addressing self-harm separately.

“This is important, because while self-harm and suicide can be related, this is not always the case.”