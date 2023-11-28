Michael Gove suggests to Covid-19 inquiry that virus was ‘man-made’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Gove suggests to Covid-19 inquiry that virus was ‘man-made’

By Press Association
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove floated the theory at the Covid-19 inquiry that the virus was ‘man-made’ (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
Michael Gove was slapped down at the official inquiry into the pandemic when he suggested there is a “significant body of judgment” that believes Covid-19 was “man-made”.

The Levelling Up Secretary went further than any Cabinet minister so far in questioning the virus’s origins – still a matter of intense scientific debate – as he explained the challenges faced by the Government as the crisis unfolded in 2020.

Asked about shortcomings in preparedness for a new virus, the senior Tory said: “There is a significant body of judgment that believes that the virus itself was man-made, and that presents challenges as well.”

UK Covid-19 Inquiry
Hugo Keith KC said the ‘divisive’ issue of Covid-19’s origins is not part of the inquiry’s terms of reference (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/YouTube/PA)

He was quickly cut off by Hugo Keith KC, lead counsel to the inquiry, who said the “divisive” issue is not part of the inquiry’s terms of reference.

“We’re not going to go there,” he said.

Mr Gove replied that it is “important to recognise that the virus presented a series of new challenges that required … the science to adjust”.

Covid-19’s origins are still being examined nearly four years after the first cases emerged in Wuhan in China.

Some believe the virus accidentally leaked from a laboratory in the city which was looking into similar viruses.

But many scientists say the weight of evidence suggests a natural origin – the virus spreading from animals to humans via Wuhan’s wet food markets – is the most likely scenario.

Downing Street said the Government’s position is for the World Health Organisation (WHO) to investigate the genesis of the virus.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “The Government’s view is that the WHO needs to continue to examine all possibilities.

“We think there is still work to be done. But it is for the WHO to investigate.”

It is the “long-standing position of the Government” that it is for the WHO to “consider all possible avenues and to come to a conclusion”.

The spokesman acknowledged it is not a secret that “people have differing views about the origins of Covid-19”.

The WHO’s first origins study in China in early 2021 was inconclusive, with difficulties in collaborating with Beijing cited as part of the reason.

Scientists offered their assessment after Mr Gove waded into the debate.

Professor James Wood, infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Cambridge, said: “There is strong evidence from virus genomics that the Covid-19 virus was not artificially engineered, or made by humans, but likely arose from another virus infecting wildlife.”

He said epidemiology can only identify where cases are first transmitting – which appeared to be around the Hunan seafood market – not where the first case may have occurred.

“With current knowledge, it is clear that some species of animal, e.g. ferrets and other mustelids, may be easily infected by infected humans in close contact. So animals in the market could have been the route of transmission to animals or could have been infected by humans.

“Genomics cannot however distinguish whether the virus transmitted to humans via traded wildlife in the Hunan seafood market or through a laboratory accident, where a laboratory worker was inadvertently infected from a sample they were processing, subsequently infecting other people. A lab leak is not the same as the leak of a ‘man-made’ virus, but is frequently confused.”

He added that it may never be possible to know with confidence how the Covid-19 virus passed to humans.

Professor Alice Hughes, from the University of Hong Kong’s School of Biological Sciences, said: “There may be a body of judgment, but sadly this has come from a political and not a scientific basis…

“There is no data to support a man-made origin, whilst the infections of mink and other wildlife highlight the ability of the virus to jump between hosts, and similar viruses circulating in wildlife highlight that, like the majority of viruses, Covid is almost certain to have a natural origin.”