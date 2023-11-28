Judge notes falling number of lone child migrants going into hotels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge notes falling number of lone child migrants going into hotels

By Press Association
People thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness by RNLI lifeboat (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The operation of a scheme designed to transfer unaccompanied child asylum seekers from the care of one council to another has improved in recent months, a High Court judge says.

Mr Justice Chamberlain says that improvement, plus “impressive” collaboration between council bosses in Kent – where many migrants arrive after crossing the English Channel – and the Home Office has led to a “significant” fall in the number of lone children being accommodated in hotels.

But he has suggested that Home Office officials need to do more to eliminate the use of hotels.

Migrant court case
A sign pointing to the entrance to the Dover Immigration Removal Centre (Ian Nicholson/PA)

The judge has outlined his thoughts in the latest of a number of rulings on High Court litigation involving Kent County Council and the Home Office.

He said, in a ruling published on Tuesday, that since July there had been a “number of improvements” to the operation of the “national transfer scheme”.

“These, combined with the impressive work that has been done collaboratively by Kent County Council and the Home Secretary to increase the capacity of Kent County Council’s children’s services for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, appear to have effected a significant reduction in the numbers of children being accommodated in hotels,” said the judge.

“Whether this will be sustained remains to be seen.”

But he added: “One significant failing in the past – the lack of a proper analysis of what changes are required to the national transfer scheme to eliminate the use of hotels – does not appear to have been remedied yet.”

Kent County Council bosses have taken legal action against Home Office ministers and made a number of complaints about the design and operation of the national transfer scheme.

In July, the judge had ruled that then-home secretary Suella Braverman had acted unlawfully in a number of respects – including by “systematically and routinely” accommodating lone children in hotels, outside the care system.

He had also concluded that Kent County Council had acted unlawfully by failing to accommodate and look after all lone children when notified of their arrival by the Home Office and, by ceasing to accept responsibility for some newly arriving lone children, while continuing to accept other children into its care.

In his latest ruling, the judge has dismissed the majority of complaints Kent County Council had made about the Home Office.

But he ruled that Home Office decision-making in relation to the national transfer scheme was unlawful between December 2021 and late July 2023 because “it failed to have regard to the facts” that ministers were “partly responsible” for part of Kent’s failures, and because Home Office use of hotels had become “systematic, routine and therefore unlawful”.