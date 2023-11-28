New self-driving cars legislation touted to make roads safer and boost growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New self-driving cars legislation touted to make roads safer and boost growth

By Press Association
(Olivier Le Moal/Getty Images)
(Olivier Le Moal/Getty Images)

A new legal framework for self-driving cars provides an “unprecedented opportunity” to improve safety and connectivity on UK roads, as well as boost the economy, Parliament heard.

The Automated Vehicles Bill, which is set to introduce regulation for self-driving road vehicles, was welcomed by peers in Westminster during its second reading.

The Bill aims to ensure a high standard of safety for these cars, the threshold being that they must meet an equivalent level to that of a careful and competent human driver.

It also provides for the carmakers to take legal responsibility for how the cars behave, although distinguishes between self-driving cars that complete an entire journey automatically and those that complete part of a journey, requiring the option of handing back control to a human driver in certain contexts.

Local elections
Transport minister Lord Davies (Aaron Chown/PA)

Transport minister Lord Davies of Gower said: “Self-driving vehicles offer an unprecedented opportunity to improve the safety and connectivity of our road network.

“Unencumbered by fatigue, distraction, frustration or intoxication, and built from the ground up to obey the rules of the road, self-driving vehicles could one day far exceed the standards of even the safest human drivers.

“With 88% of road incidents currently involving human error, the potential for these technologies to reduce injury and save lives is plain to see.

“Self-driving vehicles could also improve connectivity across the country, opening up new options for travel and connecting people to amenities, jobs and education.

“Indeed, it is those currently at greatest risk of isolation — the elderly, those with disabilities and our rural communities — who could see the greatest benefit from some of these new technologies.”

Turning to the economic opportunity, he said: “The international self-driving market has vast growth potential.

“Playing to our strengths in research and innovation, and with a robust regulatory system in place, the UK could capture as much as £42 billion of that market by 2035.”

Peers raised questions around data protection and cybersecurity, job losses and job opportunities, as well as transition times for part-automated cars to transfer control to a human driver.

There were also questions as to how the Bill provides for a period of transition whereby the roads contain a mix of completely self-driving cars, human-driven cars, and self-driving cars with human driver takeover built in.

Labour frontbencher Lord Tunnicliffe welcomed regulation but argued that the Bill is “not enough to give the public or industry confidence in the emerging technology”.

He said: “It’s bare-bones regulations allow driverless cars on our roads, set minimum standards and make manufacturers responsible, but it fails properly to prepare for the transition period when some vehicles will be automated and others not.

“The Government needs to prepare for the transition with a plan to monitor and prepare for the rollout, to give industry the certainty that it needs to invest and the public the confidence that they will be safe on our roads.

“I am also concerned that the Bill offers no protection for the jobs that could be lost during the transition, which is why these Benches will call on the Government to engage with trade unions and workers to make sure that automation creates jobs rather than loses them.”